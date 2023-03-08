 Skip to content
(Slate)   Company selling AI radio hosts wants you to know that, good heavens, it wouldn't ever even dream of suggesting that human radio hosts should be replaced by AI radio hosts. I mean, how dare you even suggest that   (slate.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Can we praise it or not?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]
Can we praise it or not?


*shakes fist*
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close it up, boys. This thread already has the only thing it needs.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that everyone got that out of their systems, why do we need radio hosts again?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that DJs HAVEN'T been easily replaced by AI is all the proof we need to show that AI isn't ready.  DJs have been making nonsense, inane noise for decades between songs and computers have been able to do comparable work since at least SCIgen.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just the 1970s coming full circle. I used to work at an automated radio station that had a big mechanical contraption with tape carts that would play songs, adds, even station IDs. Even American Top 40 had to be copied from it's LP form to a tape cart to play in its time slot. 

It continued with time shifting DJs after Clear Channel took root....if there's a way to spend less and keep ad revenue, station owners will find a way to do it. I worked in radio during high school and college...and when I found out what on-air talent made, I quickly shifted over to IT.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: Now that everyone got that out of their systems, why do we need radio hosts again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.  I stopped listening to radio 20 years ago, and they had JACK FM back then (automated station with preset commentary and ads).  If they want to make ChatGPT a DJ, maybe it'll be more entertaining for all the bullshiat it spews.  As for me, I hate commercials and editorials, so I'll stick with my own music library.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still listen to the radio?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: Now that everyone got that out of their systems, why do we need radio hosts again?


If you're primitive enough to listen to radio, do you really have standing to complain about a person being in the mix?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Obligatory.
[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


"How does he keep up with the news like that?"
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: Now that everyone got that out of their systems, why do we need radio hosts again?


Personality.  An ear for what music would attract listeners.  A sense of humor.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to hearing Dick Clark and Wolfman again.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skips voice: "I've seen something like this before..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, we can just have these channels play music rather than some moron blabbing on about shiat.  I'm currently in a SiriusXM trial and pretty much have stopped listening to it because their radio hosts are very, very annoying.  Apple music is like 40% of the cost and doesn't have radio hosts.  Why in the world would I want to listen to music interrupted by these morons?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local station used to have some great morning guys. Bearman and Keith. Wonderful chemistry. Bearman died and Keith got shuffled to afternoons. They replaced the morning show with some syndicated wish.com Howard Stern. Rover's morning glory. I'd prefer wonky AI over that garbage.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Antidamascus: Now that everyone got that out of their systems, why do we need radio hosts again?

If you're primitive enough to listen to radio, do you really have standing to complain about a person being in the mix?


Could be worse.  At least artificial intelligence has a better claim on intelligence than conservative talk radio.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am perfectly OK with no radio hosts at all.   Dumb shiat DJ talk is one of the main reasons I quit listening to music on radio.   Shut up.  Play records.  And shut up.  If I want to hear someone yammer inane shiat all day, I'll listen to sports talk radio.

There used to be a station that had automated play.  No human voices at all outside of advertising and artists.   JAX?  JAXKS?  Something like that?   That's the model I like.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always amazed when I turn on FM or AM radio and it's still there.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A digital soundboard operated by a robot just doesn't have the same heart to it.

You can really feel the soul in those fart noises when it's a human initiating noise_function.fart()
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have HD Radio in my car.  It's great.  There is so much content now that runs without DJs.  It's similar to digital broadcast TV.

Check your town:  https://hdradio.com/stations/
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The #1 thing missing is the local connection with actual people going to the music clubs.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Godscrack: People still listen to the radio?


What's wrong with listening to the radio?

I mean, if you don't care for it that's one thing. But what's inherently wrong with listening? Why the need to always have your own "playlist" Also, some people simply enjoy NPR. Is that bad, too?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Godscrack: People still listen to the radio?


What's a radio? I get all my music streamed directly into my head via a bluetooth connection and FLAC files. Thanks to pretty good insurance, I got the receiver chip implanted with my COVID vaccine.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The DJ on my spotify playlist is amazing
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Godscrack: People still listen to the radio?


And there are some of us dumb enough to talk on the radio.

WHEN ALL ELSE FAILS...AMATEUR RADIO
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's not say things about radio personalities we can't take back....
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
World-changing potential with this stuff, and what are the tech dorks trying to do first? Put creative out of work.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Creoena: Or, we can just have these channels play music rather than some moron blabbing on about shiat.  I'm currently in a SiriusXM trial and pretty much have stopped listening to it because their radio hosts are very, very annoying.  Apple music is like 40% of the cost and doesn't have radio hosts.  Why in the world would I want to listen to music interrupted by these morons?


And the Sirius playlist is on a 14 hour loop.  So you're still hearing the same songs regardless of genre over and over again.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Skynet Insists Its Nightmare Skeleton Robots Carrying Plasma Rifles Are In No Way Out To Destroy Humanity
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

macadamnut: I'm always amazed when I turn on FM or AM radio and it's still there.


It'll be there long after you and I are gone. Recently some EV makers announced they were going to drop AM radio from their cars, they got a lot of blowback. People were giving them a number of reasons to keep it that they hadn't considered, easily found with a Google search. But with EVs, they need to add shielding for AM, which is going to increase manufacturing costs.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Godscrack: People still listen to the radio?

What's a radio? I get all my music streamed directly into my head via a bluetooth connection and FLAC files. Thanks to pretty good insurance, I got the receiver chip implanted with my COVID vaccine.


Radio is a device bot-minded right wingers utilize to get synchronized to the latest conspiracy theories as they work.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Selling AI radio hosts?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I have HD Radio in my car.  It's great.  There is so much content now that runs without DJs.  It's similar to digital broadcast TV.

Check your town:  https://hdradio.com/stations/


Seconded on the HD radio. Local companies sponsor commercial free blocks here with nothing more than 5 second jingles every 8 minutes and the RDS tag with their name to remind you.

I genuinely don't know what's worse: overly syndicated stations with bland content devoid of anything relatable to local listeners, or programming directors who constantly try and shove the same 10 songs for any given format down everyone's throat? The only reprieve being Top 40 pop music with its paid sponsorship, but every single Pop/Hip Hop station is still playing the same list.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But then who is going to read Fark headlines three days later during Shanker and the Turd's Morning Mayhem?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Back in 1931, every Sunday night America would gather around the radio and listen to Rudy Vallée. Now, of course, Rudy has been replaced by AI automaton crooners who lead bands of synthesized AI musicians, and all of the would-be young human listeners have left for planets of their own, now that the AI Singularity has given them the means to do so. I remember....I remember the before times. Before the AI.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a favorite DJ anymore?  I did in the 80's, but I was 11 and it was a crazy time of taping songs off the radio and hoping your song was #1 on the hot 9 at 9.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: macadamnut: I'm always amazed when I turn on FM or AM radio and it's still there.

It'll be there long after you and I are gone. Recently some EV makers announced they were going to drop AM radio from their cars, they got a lot of blowback. People were giving them a number of reasons to keep it that they hadn't considered, easily found with a Google search. But with EVs, they need to add shielding for AM, which is going to increase manufacturing costs.


Which makes no sense to me.

If you, or someone else can do so, please explain to me how in the world an AM receiver in a car is the problem, and not the AM signals that the automobile is already awash in?

The radio is not generating any signal other than the analog audio that it already produces to power the speakers for the entertainment system. But somehow one singular, isolated  input type is the problem?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ChrisDe: macadamnut: I'm always amazed when I turn on FM or AM radio and it's still there.

It'll be there long after you and I are gone. Recently some EV makers announced they were going to drop AM radio from their cars, they got a lot of blowback. People were giving them a number of reasons to keep it that they hadn't considered, easily found with a Google search. But with EVs, they need to add shielding for AM, which is going to increase manufacturing costs.

Which makes no sense to me.

If you, or someone else can do so, please explain to me how in the world an AM receiver in a car is the problem, and not the AM signals that the automobile is already awash in?

The radio is not generating any signal other than the analog audio that it already produces to power the speakers for the entertainment system. But somehow one singular, isolated  input type is the problem?


It's because the cars themselves are the source of the interference, so they have to shield parts of the car strictly for the purpose of preserving a clean signal being received by the AM radio receiver in the vehicle.

/That's what they claim in Dec 2022
 
advex101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AI DJ has to be better than the typical morning zoo team.
 
ftroop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't get enough of Weenie and The Butt on my morning drive.
 
Biser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can the chatGPT be trained by questions from listeners?  I can see 4chan/8chan turning one of those robot djs into something truly awful.  And what about the Nazis out west?  And MAGAs?

Time to buy popcorn futures...
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ummm, Jack FM was doing this to stations 20 years ago.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


StrexCorp is that you?

/believe in a smiling god
//Poor Kevin :(
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you love music, and not just the songs, I mean hearing little details about the songs, who was playing guitar on a classic track, things like that, it's well and alive on Public Radio. It's mostly gone on commercial radio, but there are so many great public radio stations out there. My favorite two are WFUV (90.7 in New York) and WXPN based out of Philly. Amazing stations and I get exposed to a ton of new music I would not have heard otherwise.. You can stream them online for free. If you give them a listen, go ahead and donate. I get far more value from theses stations than I ever did with my SiriusXM subscription, so I throw both of these stations like 45 bucks a year, which isn't much at all.
 
