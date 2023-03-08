 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Doctors warn about stomach bug that hand sanitizer is not effective against, no matter how much you drink   (wjactv.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noroviruses have an exceptionally sturdy capsid. They have to in order to pass through the acid-filled stomach intact.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're large molecules, they wash right off with a bit of soap and water.  Still alive, but off your body.  Simplest thing ever.

They also don't trigger a long term immune response like chicken pox, so you can't just get it as a kid and be set for life.  There are also a number of variants, so you can get sick a few times in a row, even if your immunity is still functioning in the short term.  More like a cold in that way.

Then there are the carriers, the ones who don't get sick themselves, but spread it like some sort of asshole Typhoid Mary.

I know about all these facts, because there are a lot of idiot old men hiking the distance trails who take pride in not washing their damned hands after shiatting in the woods, and whining about the kids these days with their weak immune systems, and being martyrs about why no one wants to shake hands anymore!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alcohol only can't stop it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No Ro Virus?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wash your hands you gross nerds
 
gorauma
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why would I drink hand sanitizer?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clorox enemas it is then.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gorauma: Why would I drink hand sanitizer?


Stomach sanitizer it is then!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gorauma: Why would I drink hand sanitizer?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've got it and it sucks. It smacked me down hard about 19 hours ago.

If you catch it, my advice is to keep drinking water, no matter how often it makes you throw up. Because nothing is worse than spending five minutes with the dry heaves because there's nothing left in there to come out.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of the worst situation is if this bug gets into nursing homes, where it can spread like wildfire.

The industry here in Ontario seems to be getting a handle on it because of the precautions from Covid 19, which are also work for MSRA, respiratory infections and norovirus.

Everyone entering the facility from outside is screened and has to wear masks.  As soon any residents get any kind of infection they go into outbreak mode, restricting visitors, using enhanced facemasks and shields.  Previously, most of their staff were part time because of downright corporate stinginess, so many of them worked at several homes to make up a full work week, but now they are given full 40-hour weeks to discourage this preventing infections passing from facility to facility.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You just have to her higher alcohol hand sanitizer with no gel. Clorox makes one. I buy them when going on a cruise.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gorauma: Why would I drink hand sanitizer?


Because dad is starting to catch on to you replacing the missing booze in the liquor cabinet with water?

Because it's sterile and I like taste
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Norovirus is an angry drunk, the worst kind of drunk.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gorauma: Why would I drink hand sanitizer?


Because I just got to subby's mom  and....damn, I need something quick.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Alcohol only can't stop it.


Alcohol is like brute force, if it isn't working, you're not using enough of it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The parasite in question:
swsca-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Clorox enemas it is then.


No.  No.  It's inject the bleach.  It's the UV lightbulb that goes up your butt.

Doing it the way your proposing could really hurt someone. Be careful what you post.  Sheeesh.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gorauma: Why would I drink hand sanitizer?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
