 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 378 of WW3: Wagner chief Yevgeny (Pete Repeat) Prigozhin claims the eastern part of Bakhmut is now under his fighters' control. CNN cannot independently confirm his claim. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
51
    More: News, Russia, United Kingdom, International Monetary Fund, Netherlands, Baltic Sea, European Union, Law, Germany  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A quick thread on the wartime pettiness of Russia's senior military leadership - Defense Minister Shoygu, and possibly CGS Gerasimov.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: A quick thread on the wartime pettiness of Russia's senior military leadership - Defense Minister Shoygu, and possibly CGS Gerasimov.


Senior oafishals in the russian government are universally political creatures- including their Ministry of Defense. Shoigu owes his position to political acumen and kissing Pootie-Poot's ass (a related, but different, type of political acumen). Effectiveness and competence are regarded as far less valuable than political loyalty, which is why so many senior orc officers are demonstrably shiat at their supposed jobs.

From a military perspective, these actions are petty and counterproductive. From a political perspective, the actions described in the linked article are demonstrations of political power. Prigozhin is a political rival to Shoigu and Gerasimov (and potentially also a rival for the Pernicious Pipsqueak), so they are willing to interfere with military operations in order to degrade a political rival. Their actions seem petty and counterproductive to outsiders who assume the primary focus of the Minister of Defense and the top General at the MoD is the conduct of the not-a-war. At a guess, I'd say the not-a-war is at best a distant third in their priority list. Maintaining their phony-baloney jobs (and the associated perks) by elevating themselves to the Demented Dwarf is far more important to them, so undercutting a political rival gets more attention than the fact their actions increase the probability of failure on the battlefield.

For the timidity and stupidity of our enemies, may FSM make us truly grateful.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: somedude210: A quick thread on the wartime pettiness of Russia's senior military leadership - Defense Minister Shoygu, and possibly CGS Gerasimov.

Senior oafishals in the russian government are universally political creatures- including their Ministry of Defense. Shoigu owes his position to political acumen and kissing Pootie-Poot's ass (a related, but different, type of political acumen). Effectiveness and competence are regarded as far less valuable than political loyalty, which is why so many senior orc officers are demonstrably shiat at their supposed jobs.

From a military perspective, these actions are petty and counterproductive. From a political perspective, the actions described in the linked article are demonstrations of political power. Prigozhin is a political rival to Shoigu and Gerasimov (and potentially also a rival for the Pernicious Pipsqueak), so they are willing to interfere with military operations in order to degrade a political rival. Their actions seem petty and counterproductive to outsiders who assume the primary focus of the Minister of Defense and the top General at the MoD is the conduct of the not-a-war. At a guess, I'd say the not-a-war is at best a distant third in their priority list. Maintaining their phony-baloney jobs (and the associated perks) by elevating themselves to the Demented Dwarf is far more important to them, so undercutting a political rival gets more attention than the fact their actions increase the probability of failure on the battlefield.

For the timidity and stupidity of our enemies, may FSM make us truly grateful.


Don't make the mistake of thinking that bureaucratic and political thinking are limited to authoritarian regimes. It happens in all hierarchical environments, including the US military.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a dead pool on Prighozin somewhere?
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Don't make the mistake of thinking that bureaucratic and political thinking are limited to authoritarian regimes. It happens in all hierarchical environments, including the US military.


I'm unlikely to fall victim to that idea since I spent 15 years wearing my country's uniform. For a branch of the Service which hasn't had to fight a peer since the battle of Leyte Gulf and therefore is more bureaucratic and political than other Services which have been forced to jettison a lot of dead weight in order to be combat-effective.

The situation in russia is far worse than even the hidebound and bureaucratic USN. Shoigu and Gerasimov are literally allowing russian soldiers to die needlessly and deliberately making russia's tactical and strategic position  worse in order to score political points over Prigozhin. These actions tell all and sundry what Shoigu's priorities are- and the conduct of the not-a-war isn't very high on that list.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Is there a dead pool on Prighozin somewhere?


I have October 19, 2067 at 3:42a.m.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's highly specific, but imagine the payout on those odds if I'm right. It's like betting the last horse will win the triple crown.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
#German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that 18 German and three #Portuguese Leopard 2 tanks will be sent to #Ukraine in March, along with brigades. pic.twitter.com/poPe59XiVf
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023
 
Tracianne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
!!Seoul has approved the export of Krabs howitzers from #Poland to #Ukraine, which have South Korean components. pic.twitter.com/PNTqf6UdUQ
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: somedude210: A quick thread on the wartime pettiness of Russia's senior military leadership - Defense Minister Shoygu, and possibly CGS Gerasimov.

Senior oafishals in the russian government are universally political creatures- including their Ministry of Defense. Shoigu owes his position to political acumen and kissing Pootie-Poot's ass (a related, but different, type of political acumen). Effectiveness and competence are regarded as far less valuable than political loyalty, which is why so many senior orc officers are demonstrably shiat at their supposed jobs.

From a military perspective, these actions are petty and counterproductive. From a political perspective, the actions described in the linked article are demonstrations of political power. Prigozhin is a political rival to Shoigu and Gerasimov (and potentially also a rival for the Pernicious Pipsqueak), so they are willing to interfere with military operations in order to degrade a political rival. Their actions seem petty and counterproductive to outsiders who assume the primary focus of the Minister of Defense and the top General at the MoD is the conduct of the not-a-war. At a guess, I'd say the not-a-war is at best a distant third in their priority list. Maintaining their phony-baloney jobs (and the associated perks) by elevating themselves to the Demented Dwarf is far more important to them, so undercutting a political rival gets more attention than the fact their actions increase the probability of failure on the battlefield.

For the timidity and stupidity of our enemies, may FSM make us truly grateful.


Damn, that sounds like a whole group of loudmouths from a certain political party that are pro ruZzian.
 
mederu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagner has no ammo Again | They waste their Soldiers and can't get new
Youtube 6t2qfvTdkvo

Yesterdays Denys
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
mederu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
07 Mar: Ukrainians WIN THE BIGGEST TANK BATTLE OF THE WAR | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 5cmnaxoEq5c

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine sent special forces to hold Bakhmut | Russian losses skyrocket | Ukraine Update
Youtube Z0OiLMR-M0U

Yesterdays Artur
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry folks. No morning overnight news updates today. I just spent 30 minutes making a post and Fark ate it, Maybe I'll have something for you at noon.

*shakes fist at system*
 
mederu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Congratulations Prickgoesin, you lost ~30k over 8 months to take a city of rubble and ashes with little overall strategic value. You remain a master strategist.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/UkrainianNews24/status/1603322441446596610?s=20
 
Tracianne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Instead of a thousand words.

City lights were turned on in Kharkiv for the first time in over a year.

📷: Pavlo Pahomenko pic.twitter.com/DVHVqjEWWD
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 8, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Sorry folks. No morning overnight news updates today. I just spent 30 minutes making a post and Fark ate it, Maybe I'll have something for you at noon.

*shakes fist at system*


Fark can get really unhappy when you throw lots of external links at it.  I tend to preview then submit (as I can then close the stuck preview window and get back to the post usually, to try to resubmit)

Last summer it might take me 8+ attempts to get the damned thing to submit. (I think I'd hit preview or submit, then put down my phone or switch apps... you need to stay in the browser, even if in a different tab)
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Tbilisi:
https://twitter.com/FormulaGe/status/1633162811671998480?t=oWuORVDc2ek8fDQpeblUXg&s=19
 
Tracianne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bakhmut. Situation seems hopeless. UA forces completely encircled. pic.twitter.com/y1UEMM6b47
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 8, 2023

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

!!Seoul has approved the export of Krabs howitzers from #Poland to #Ukraine, which have South Korean components. pic.twitter.com/PNTqf6UdUQ
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023


Ukraine has come down with a case of Krabs? The horror!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

#German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that 18 German and three #Portuguese Leopard 2 tanks will be sent to #Ukraine in March, along with brigades. pic.twitter.com/poPe59XiVf
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2023


Brigades? Of Ukrainians? Sounds like they'll have a decent amount of tanks manned and ready for the spring offensive
 
Tracianne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone destroys Russian ATGM "Kornet". By K2 battalion of the 54th brigadehttps://t.co/N7SgPjJ1Jd pic.twitter.com/TRC4Iw27U5
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 8, 2023

itty bitty boom
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Wenchmaster: somedude210: A quick thread on the wartime pettiness of Russia's senior military leadership - Defense Minister Shoygu, and possibly CGS Gerasimov.

Senior oafishals in the russian government are universally political creatures- including their Ministry of Defense. Shoigu owes his position to political acumen and kissing Pootie-Poot's ass (a related, but different, type of political acumen). Effectiveness and competence are regarded as far less valuable than political loyalty, which is why so many senior orc officers are demonstrably shiat at their supposed jobs.

From a military perspective, these actions are petty and counterproductive. From a political perspective, the actions described in the linked article are demonstrations of political power. Prigozhin is a political rival to Shoigu and Gerasimov (and potentially also a rival for the Pernicious Pipsqueak), so they are willing to interfere with military operations in order to degrade a political rival. Their actions seem petty and counterproductive to outsiders who assume the primary focus of the Minister of Defense and the top General at the MoD is the conduct of the not-a-war. At a guess, I'd say the not-a-war is at best a distant third in their priority list. Maintaining their phony-baloney jobs (and the associated perks) by elevating themselves to the Demented Dwarf is far more important to them, so undercutting a political rival gets more attention than the fact their actions increase the probability of failure on the battlefield.

For the timidity and stupidity of our enemies, may FSM make us truly grateful.

Damn, that sounds like a whole group of loudmouths from a certain political party that are pro ruZzian.


Yes, because it is a hallmark of authoritarianism.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Germany says Nord Stream attacks may be 'false flag' to smear Ukraine
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Again?!

How many times is he going to seize that part of the city..?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the second army of the world pic.twitter.com/in4IoRvHKP
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 8, 2023
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Breaker Moran: Is there a dead pool on Prighozin somewhere?

I have October 19, 2067 at 3:42a.m.


I'll take $10 on the under for that.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x775]
[Fark user image 841x1500]
[Fark user image 850x261]


Running into Russians in games (literally forming guilds/clans named "Warner group") and I've heard the claim 200,000 Ukrainians are dead. Do you have any statistics on that, that I could at least know what the truth is, please?
 
cyferhax
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Again?!

How many times is he going to seize that part of the city..?


Well he gets paid for taking the city; so since he can't take all of it, he is trying to get them to count taking the east half twice.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Resolution supporting Ukraine sparks angry exchange in Maine House
 
Tracianne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Again?!

How many times is he going to seize that part of the city..?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x775]
[Fark user image 841x1500]
[Fark user image 850x261]

Running into Russians in games (literally forming guilds/clans named "Warner group") and I've heard the claim 200,000 Ukrainians are dead. Do you have any statistics on that, that I could at least know what the truth is, please?


Oh yeah they like sound very reliable sources of information there
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukrainian losses are a state secret.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Fark can get really unhappy when you throw lots of external links at it.


Well, if people are throwing a lot of bits of chain at you, you'd be really unhappy too!
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Assholes screw each other over news at 11
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x775]
[Fark user image 841x1500]
[Fark user image 850x261]

Running into Russians in games (literally forming guilds/clans named "Warner group") and I've heard the claim 200,000 Ukrainians are dead. Do you have any statistics on that, that I could at least know what the truth is, please?


Yes, yes, I'm sure Russia is akzhully wildly successful in the Special Operation, and are just taking so long to gain ground because they like to savor their victories.

For what it's worth, I think the Orks have claimed to have killed the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces 3 times over, along with destroying 400% of the HIMARS systems that have been delivered to date.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Germany says Nord Stream attacks may be 'false flag' to smear Ukraine


Disenchantment Shocko
Youtube 3TUNSzbEypA


No shiat...
 
philodough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Zelensky also invited Qvin to come see how things actually are in Ukraine...

For some reason I wouldn't hold my breath.  Who is Qvin more likely to believe: His own lying eyes or some anonymous 4chan posts?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Ukraine Cocaine Bear, the Russian response in internal media to a martyred Ukrainian POW, a drone goes up against some Russians, a nitter link about protests in Georgia, the McButt update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Accidental Fires, and ponies vs. wolves are all in there.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tracianne: the second army of the world pic.twitter.com/in4IoRvHKP
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 8, 2023


Damn... I remember those things from my childhood. It had engine the size like for the lawnmower, and it was making the same ungodly noise. And probably back then it was a two-stroke.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Opinion | How Russia's War Against Ukraine Is Advancing LGBTQ Rights

LGBTQ soldiers on Ukraine's front lines have put the lie to the idea that "a gay cannot be a patriot."
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Breaker Moran: Is there a dead pool on Prighozin somewhere?

I have October 19, 2067 at 3:42a.m.


The victim of an irate husband in a paternity suit. In his pajamas. In the parlor.

/while we're being specific
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

acouvis: Zelensky also invited Qvin to come see how things actually are in Ukraine...

For some reason I wouldn't hold my breath.  Who is Qvin more likely to believe: His own lying eyes or some anonymous 4chan posts?


And, here's an article about it:

Zelensky invites House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Ukraine
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Running into Russians in games (literally forming guilds/clans named "Warner group") and I've heard the claim 200,000 Ukrainians are dead.


"My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ukraine pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious."
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 25 through March 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.