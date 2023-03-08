 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Fury erupts over serial apartment balcony horker, residents say the horking must stop or they'll start horking too   (news.com.au) divider line
EvaDewer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hork Definitions (Urban Dictionary)
1. v - to quickly eat.
2. v - to vomit or belch in a manner like that of vomiting.
3. n - vomit
4. v - to steal or pilfer, usually pertaining to items of little value.

I honestly assumed we were talking about #4 here
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's the land down under, where the beer does flow and the men chunder.
 
