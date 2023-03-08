 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   Move over cocaine bear. Up next: Cocaine Cat   (whio.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds more like cougar behaviour.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Right now there's a drug kingpin all clawed up, sitting in a swanky trashed apartment asking themselves what the fark they were thinking.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How does one look at a cat and say, "That cat must be on cocaine, let's test for it"?

My stupid cat acts like it's gakked out several times a day. It basically has four moods:

1) Bored
2) Aggravated
3) Amazed
4) COCAINE

But I know it doesn't have any blow. If it does, it's not sharing.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I call the "Zoomies" kitten crack hour.

I never thought it would happen literally.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I call the "Zoomies" kitten crack hour.

I never thought it would happen literally.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His owner was cooperative in the investigation and the Hamilton County dog wardens are not pressing charges at this time.

I would think it's more of a charges are pending kind of thing.  I mean at least get a warrant to search his place before any other illegal exotic animals end up buried in a hole.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In the early morning hours of Jan. 28 Hamilton County dog wardens were called to reports of a "leopard" being spotted in a tree in Oakley,

WTcartoonF - When All Animal Are Fat: Leopard On Tree
Youtube fPeInWB7QdE
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cats are great if you want to own something that will get stuck in a tree and you're too out of shape to fly a kite.  Or maybe you've always wanted a pet that periodically vomits its own hair.  Or, maybe you just want something to both live with you and hate you utterly; and, your mother-in-law is dead.

For me, it was owning an animal that gets high off of an herb that I couldn't get high from... unlike those dog barbiturates that left me unconscious in an empty swimming pool...
 
