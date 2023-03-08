 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Happy international women's day. In some places this is an official holiday. Do you think it should be where you live?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
9
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dunno if Wiki has this but it's actually women's history month... look out for documentaries about tampons on PBS.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hells yes, it should be!
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why not? We need more holidays, IMO.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've always been a big fan of women
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karl2025
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anything for a day off.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's great. The women made cakes and brought them to work today.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Full woke': Hershey's 'viciously mocked' for new ad claiming to celebrate women
Youtube suilBrrz0KU
 
