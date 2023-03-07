 Skip to content
(CNN)   Federal judge agrees with DOJ, strikes down Missouri law gun rights law as unconstitutional. Missouri expected to appeal by shooting judge   (cnn.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The US Justice Department argued in a lawsuit it brought against Missouri last year that the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which blocks state and local law officials from enforcing federal gun laws, "impairs law enforcement efforts in Missouri" and interferes with the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which states that federal laws take precedence over state laws.

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hahaha... at least it makes those stupid hicks waste millions defending their idiotic law.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cue the social media photos of Missouri lawmakers awkwardly holding firearms purchased earlier that day with tough-guy "Come and take it, Sleepy Joe" text posted by staffers.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State legislatures can't block Federal laws.

Supremacy Clause in the Constitution out front shoulda told ya.

/how did these folks get their law-talking scraps of vellum?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: State legislatures can't block Federal laws.

Supremacy Clause in the Constitution out front shoulda told ya.

/how did these folks get their law-talking scraps of vellum?


InDUHpendunt Legislature Theory sez uthr wize.  Study it out.

/DERP!!!
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hahaha... at least it makes those stupid hicks waste millions defending their idiotic law.


Oh the state AG is already ramping up his governor campaign, err case to appeal it to the SCOTUS.

The dangerous side of this is if the SCOTUS start playing supremacy clause games, it could endanger recreational and medical weed laws.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: State legislatures can't block Federal laws.

Supremacy Clause in the Constitution out front shoulda told ya.

/how did these folks get their law-talking scraps of vellum?


Messrs Thomas, Alito, Roberts, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh, joined by The Lady Barrett, will see to it that the Second Amendment falls outside the scope of the Supremacy Clause, since obviously The Founders (all praise to them) did not intend for the Feds to regulate guns in any way (else they'd have put the word into the amendment, and they clearly did not).

Reasons and such as. Sadly, our hands are tied.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: NewportBarGuy: Hahaha... at least it makes those stupid hicks waste millions defending their idiotic law.

Oh the state AG is already ramping up his governor campaign, err case to appeal it to the SCOTUS.

The dangerous side of this is if the SCOTUS start playing supremacy clause games, it could endanger recreational and medical weed laws.


Oh, I know the danger very well. The Federalist Society has taken control of at least 50% of our lower courts and have a firm grip on SCOTUS. They are fomenting a Revolution to make America a theocracy of Jesus and Guns.

I'm trying to enjoy these small wins because they are most assuredly winning the larger war right now.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: State legislatures can't block Federal laws.

Supremacy Clause in the Constitution out front shoulda told ya.

/how did these folks get their law-talking scraps of vellum?


Tenth Amendment, as interpreted by right-wing SCOTUS judges. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Printz_v._United_States
Congress can't compel state police to enforce federal law.

Printz blew back on them when they tried to deputize California police to deport immigrants.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The US Justice Department argued in a lawsuit it brought against Missouri last year that the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which blocks state and local law officials from enforcing federal gun laws, "impairs law enforcement efforts in Missouri" and interferes with the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which states that federal laws take precedence over state laws.

That's the sanity clause not the supremacy clause. Everyone knows there ain't no sanity clause
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So by this logic officials in states that have legalized pot nevertheless have to enforce federal laws that make it illegal.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the Missouri legislature though. They'll just pass a new law which has the exact same effect but uses different language. They do this every year. Zero shiats about what their people want or what "fEdErAl" judges say is "LeGaL".
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh the indignant outrage will be over the top and silly! I expect tears and wailing
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait... Is that... Yes it's Judge Alito's entrance music. What does he have in his hands. It looks like a legal precedent from 840 where a Dutch city court let residents have knives longer 30cm even though the local Baron had forbidden it.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: NewportBarGuy: Hahaha... at least it makes those stupid hicks waste millions defending their idiotic law.

Oh the state AG is already ramping up his governor campaign, err case to appeal it to the SCOTUS.

The dangerous side of this is if the SCOTUS start playing supremacy clause games, it could endanger recreational and medical weed laws.


I'm more worried about this SCOTUS basically saying that no federal laws apply anywhere ever. (Only to reverse that when California bans guns entirely).

The MJ laws are already on shaky ground for the same reason but I don't think any legalized states have come out and said they would prosecute people for enforcing federal laws. The feds can still bust you (they probably won't though)

/ the supremacy clause is a good thing
// and we should make MJ nationally legal
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We're at the point of nakedly partisan courts now, obviously on the GOP side. I fully expect an appeals ruling to go the states way based on some ridiculous reasoning and ultimately a 'narrow' SCOTUS that also protects this batshiattery.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: We're at the point of nakedly partisan courts now, obviously on the GOP side. I fully expect an appeals ruling to go the states way based on some ridiculous reasoning and ultimately a 'narrow' SCOTUS that also protects this batshiattery.


Pretty much. That said it opens the door for states to ban guns on their own and tell the court to suck-it.

Annoys me too that every article has to mention which president appointed the judge making a court ruling so we know for sure whether or not to be outraged.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh don't worry, Missouri will completely ignore that ruling.
 
synithium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hubiestubert: State legislatures can't block Federal laws.

Supremacy Clause in the Constitution out front shoulda told ya.

/how did these folks get their law-talking scraps of vellum?

Tenth Amendment, as interpreted by right-wing SCOTUS judges. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Printz_v._United_States
Congress can't compel state police to enforce federal law.

Printz blew back on them when they tried to deputize California police to deport immigrants.


Can't directly compel them but sure as hell can make kickbacks to the state under federal programs contingent upon it.

See: the highway system and the drinking age
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snazzy1: Oh don't worry, Missouri will completely ignore that ruling.


And miss out on all the campaign donations they can get out of it?  Please.

They are absolutely going to milk this thing for all its worth.  Playing the "Vote (and donate) for/to me and Imma fight for you poor freedom lovers against the woke liberal homo super terrible poopie head drag queen baby murdering them" card is how they'll play this one.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cfreak: // and we should make MJ nationally legal


Absolutely but we're still waiting on the FDA head to do Joe's bidding https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/10/06/statement-from-president-biden-on-marijuana-reform/

I'm not holding my breath.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: We're at the point of nakedly partisan courts now, obviously on the GOP side. I fully expect an appeals ruling to go the states way based on some ridiculous reasoning and ultimately a 'narrow' SCOTUS that also protects this batshiattery.


What the fark do you think Printz was? A 1997 case that shut down Bill Clinton's 1993 gun law. There are no balls and strikes. Appellate and Supreme Court judges are policymakers, not neutral decisionmakers. What you learned about government in 5th grade was bullshiat.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"CNN previously reported that, in one instance, US marshals preparing for an operation with local police to arrest a fugitive allegedly involved in drug trafficking faced a series of last-minute hurdles because of the law."

Lets study this out, sheeple - it is more important in Missouri to protect hypothetical "regular 'muricans" from gun confiscation, possibly, maybe, one day -  than to protect local neighborhood Missourians from a convicted felon on the run, engaged in drug trafficking - perhaps even the notorious fentanyl - who is doubtlessly armed with illegal weapons.

That is what performative acts of legislation can accomplish.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mattj1984: This is the Missouri legislature though. They'll just pass a new law which has the exact same effect but uses different language. They do this every year. Zero shiats about what their people want or what "fEdErAl" judges say is "LeGaL".


As long as urban people in Missouri die.  That's what they want.
 
Netrngr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ya know as someone who owns several guns and enjoys sport shooting and hunting.. i'm OK with this. These laws states started passing because "they were commin fer yo guns!!!!!1" are on their face stupid and shouldn't have made it past the drawing board to start with.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: cfreak: // and we should make MJ nationally legal

Absolutely but we're still waiting on the FDA head to do Joe's bidding https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/10/06/statement-from-president-biden-on-marijuana-reform/

I'm not holding my breath.


Congress needs to do it. Better chance it won't get undone when the next GOP president comes along.
 
