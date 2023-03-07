 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The BBC examines why a million Americans a year would rather risk serious injury, kidnapping, and death than deal with US health insurance   (bbc.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Mar 2023 at 3:30 AM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Margaritas and cheap coke is why I buy my blood pressure meds there.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
guns... it's all about guns
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cirugía de agrandamiento del pene.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Cirugía de agrandamiento del pene.


Super burrito por favor
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Margaritas and cheap coke is why I buy my blood pressure meds there.


Just a guess.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Common sense: Don't go to Mexico for cosmetic surgery.

Feds: "Hey don't go to this part of Mexico."

Dumbasses from South Carolina:  "Hey ya'll let's go to that part of Mexico for elective cosmetic surgery."  Dumbasses get kidnapped/killed

Media: "ZOMG US MEXICO RELATIONS!  Is this Biden's Iran hostage crisis?"

Also the media: Here's 10 articles on this guy who hasn't announced he's running for President but he might run in 2024


scalpod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have an NHS too, it just stands for "No Health System" - AND IT'S BETTER IN EVERY WAY!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Both experiences are almost identical in taking an emotional, mental, and physical toll.
 
neofonz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Matamoros" sounds like it translates to "kill morons".

/is sure it doesn't
//sure hopes it doesn't
///tres
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BBLs for $59.99
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm giving the credit to America's "pro-life" party, the one that wants only a small class of people to have access to high quality health care they can afford to pay for, or to pay the premiums for.

All others are expendable.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I  went to Mexico when they had the student rebellion in Mexico City. There was a lot of protests from the students who wanted reform in 1968. The CIA was also trying to stop any attempt by they thought was the effect of the communists taking control over Central & South America . I was there after the massacre at Tlatelolco. The soldiers responded to the protesters by opening fire on the students in Mexico City. I didn't understand what happened to the protesters but I knew there was a curfew and you had to be off the streets in Mexico City.
I also knew a couple of young Americans who had their motorcycles stolen and when the Federales offered to help them find their bikes they raped his girlfriend.
I felt safer in the city but the border towns were the worst combination of both countries. I would never have considered traveling there for some cosmetic reasons.
I don't know how the CIA was involved but I am sure they were glad to see the student rebellion ended even after over two hundred students were killed in the streets.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

