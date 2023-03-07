 Skip to content
(Twitter)   ROCK ON [statename]   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Somewhere, a clever intern who said, *And for each province, just do this," is sobbing.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
*Checks note on back of guitar*
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Now that they only pay minimum wage, this is the sort of employee they can expect.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait until someone mucks up the inputs to the ChatGPT instance that decides which targeted advertisements to show you. I'm guessing it will be nothing but dogfood ads all the way down.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
atanet.orgView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait for the CEO to address this: "Hi, my name is (STATE YOUR NAME), and I"m deeply concerned."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
only fools shop at superstore. I shop at the other half of the grocery monopoly.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: *Checks note on back of guitar*


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ here to help !
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is a function that dates back to the 90's.  Ain't no Gen Z kid gonna know how to use it.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list thing we need right now is a Loblaws branded charity. For those not in Ontario, Loblaws owns most grocery chains here and has been reporting record profits while jacking up prices on food. Presidents Choice is their store label.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably taller than the sign.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Wait until someone mucks up the inputs to the ChatGPT instance that decides which targeted advertisements to show you. I'm guessing it will be nothing but dogfood ads all the way down.


It's funny and kinda sad that some people still think data collection and AI is used to show you better ads.  That line might have worked before it was a multi billion dollar industry involving the FBI and CIA but come on, you have to know by now that's not what is happening.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: The list thing we need right now is a Loblaws branded charity. For those not in Ontario, Loblaws owns most grocery chains here and has been reporting record profits while jacking up prices on food. Presidents Choice is their store label.


Here it's like 50/50 Loblaws and Sobeys... they still collude.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

... Wheaties, breakfast of champions!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catchphrase!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
<unrelated reference to flatulence>
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/would DROP TABLE Provinces;- destroy Canada except for Yukon, NWT and Nunavut?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My guess is that it is Saskatchewan.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I worked at an ice cream / fast food / dairy place during high school that also sold milk and eggs and such. They had this one guy who worked there to go change the outside marquee sign for the weekly sale and gave him the sheet from the home office of what it was supposed to say and how to lay it out and such. That week it was a special on gallons of milk. However - the price on these could move around so you'd have to check with management on the current price. The sheet thus said "Gallon of Milk - $X.XX" and, well, that's literally what ended up on the marquee. The guy doing it wasn't being cute, he was literally that stupid.

The same guy once was bragging to everyone how some day he's going to get a job that pays as well as what his dad made - $7.50 an hour (the min wage was 4.25 at the time). I mean seriously bragging. I guess his dad could afford milk at $X.XX.

He was pretty much Beavis and Butthead rolled into one. I imagine he works at Twitter now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 231x320]
... Wheaties, breakfast of champions!


<Restaurant> is the place to rock. It is a restaurant where they buy food to eat.

/Rock over <European city>
//Rock on <Midwestern city>
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 605x843]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I beg to differ.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a friend who's father actually wrote Coca-Cola to complain about a bad case of Fresca. Their reply began:

Dear Fresca:

We are sorry to hear about your recent experience with Mr. Lombardi.

He thought it was the funniest thing, he kept it framed.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 231x320]
... Wheaties, breakfast of champions!

<Restaurant> is the place to rock. It is a restaurant where they buy food to eat.

/Rock over <European city>
//Rock on <Midwestern city>


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Archie Goodwin: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 605x843]

[i.ytimg.com image 619x348]
I beg to differ.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 231x320]
... Wheaties, breakfast of champions!

<Restaurant> is the place to rock. It is a restaurant where they buy food to eat.

/Rock over <European city>
//Rock on <Midwestern city>


Pretty much. Yet still awesome.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

