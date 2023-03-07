 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Navy Reservist Hatchet Speed convicted of 1 felony and 4 misdemeanors at 1/6 insurrection. His cohort Pipe Wrench Dexterity remains at large, or at small, as need be   (wusa9.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ax Velocity's location is unknown at this time.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigMax: Ax Velocity's location is unknown at this time.


not sure if punny name or quantum mechanics joke

/.gif
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: BigMax: Ax Velocity's location is unknown at this time.

not sure if punny name or quantum mechanics joke

/.gif


Can I pretend that I intended the quantum mechanics joke?

I'm trying to spin this...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it was crystal clear that Mr. Speed intended to obstruct and occupy the Capitol building, they could tell by the way he chewed gum and systematically cleaned every single object in the White House.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very good headline, subby.

hotm candidate.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
certain ballots he considered "invalid."

Not your call, asshole.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image 474x379]


It just seems wrong to leave out Blast Hardcheese.
 
Theeng
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He is sentenced to listen to daily powerpoints while in jail.

/nah that'd be cruel and unusual.
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cakeman: While it was crystal clear that Mr. Speed intended to obstruct and occupy the Capitol building, they could tell by the way he chewed gum and systematically cleaned every single object in the White House.


Nah, long term occupation would mean painting everything, two layers if rust is found.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well at least he used his porn name
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least his name goes together better  than his sister Axe Wound Speed...
 
