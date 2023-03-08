 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   R.I.P. Bucketman. I used to give him food and at least a dollar daily when I managed a bakery in Westfield SF, even though I was living off a 50 pound bag of rice myself. This guy had the warmest smile and sickest beats. Godspeed, little drummer man   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There was a transient in my town I would occasionally give money to.  He had family nearby, but because of serious mental health issues, he would run off and live on the streets, and there was no way they could force him into a facility because it couldn't be proven he was a danger to self or others.  Then one day he randomly attacked a female cop with a knife, who shot him.  It happened very fast.  There was no opportunity for deescalation.  He died at the scene.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did Bucket Man die again?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Did Bucket Man die again?


Maybe I read it on another site. Feels like I already heard this news.
 
