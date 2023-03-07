 Skip to content
(WSAZ West Virginia)   Nitro police chief finds more than sixty cats protecting their deceased owner and identity of the cat that tripped him   (wsaz.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dying at home at an advanced age seems a preferable outcome compared to a nursing home. Living with 60 probably unvaccinated untreated cats not so much.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somebody check with the usual Caterday crowd of Farkers.  Make sure we're not missing someone.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was wondering what he got up to after American Gladiators.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If some of them were dead, I suspect the rest are inbred, sick, and emaciated.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

atomic-age: If some of them were dead, I suspect the rest are inbred, sick, and emaciated.


The emaciated ones were late to the, err, cold meat buffet.
 
