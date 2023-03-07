 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Proper staging is key to selling your haunted house
    More: Weird  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grammar ghost. "Most all props, etc can be purch sep."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shut up and take my money!   They have a farkin' casket...like, it is Halloween all year long in that house.  I ❤ it.  These folks are my soulmates.

/ my skulls would fit right in!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the deal with no toilet paper in the toilets and "outdoor portable bathrooms ". Sounds like they have a severe septic problem, not everyone wants to deal with that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do you like head cheese?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two acres of shiat land.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet they have some skeletons in their closet.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
3 bed on 2 acres for $125,000

What is it, next to chem factory?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No worse. It's in Texas.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

But, Texas
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It just adds to the horror- theme 😄
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's got at least 2 breweries and a vinyard, so can't be that bad, can it?

So you'd have to get a couple of handguns and a hat, and trade the Prius for a pickup
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean, as long as you're not someone who can get pregnant, or a queer person, and you're white, I'm sure it's fine.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every woman I've ever dated and/or met from Texas was:

1. Hot
2. Smart, but not really smart
3. The best kind of slutty
4. Batshiat crazy, in the "questionable judgement" part of the hot/crazy plot.

/descended from Texans
//Californian for life
//fark y'all in your confederate arses
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's easier to leave the trash in place and sell this place as a "Haunted House" than it is to rent a dumpster and hire some day laborers from the Home Depot parking lot to clean it out.

With the added bonus of camouflaging all of the structural faults of the home.

/looking at you, front door gaps.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, I'm a woman who was born in Texas, and only three things on that list apply to me!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decor is haunted haunted house, the house itself is a murder house.
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: What's the deal with no toilet paper in the toilets and "outdoor portable bathrooms ". Sounds like they have a severe septic problem, not everyone wants to deal with that.


They are open as a "Haunted Estate" on Saturday and the last Friday of October. From 7:30pm to Midnight. For $15. They may very well have a septic problem, but who knows what visitors have been trying to flush.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love Texan girls like I love eating really extremely overly ridiculously hot peppers.
I know I'll regret it sooner or later but I just can't help myself; maybe this time it will be worth it...
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was called "13 Vultures"

The only Google review:

DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME!

Decided to go last minute. When you walk in there is a small sign that says Cash Only $15/Person. Then there is a FOOD TRUCK to your left selling food and hot chocolate. On your right is the line. We got in line and waited 40 MINUTES! While we were waiting they had a group of people doing the thriller dance every 5 minutes for entertainment for people in the line. We got to the front and we were told we needed to purchase our tickets at the "ticket booth" also known as the FOOD TRUCK. So he told us we had to go get tickets and then get back in line at the back. As we started to ask questions he ignored us and yelled out for everyone else in line that tickets needed to be purchased at the "ticket booth" a.k.a. FOOD TRUCK. A lot of people didn't know this as well and had to get out of line to go purchase tickets. Obviously mad we decided it wasn't worth it and decided to just leave. Sadly I can't get my time back. Don't waste your time like we did.

1. There should be a sign saying that you need to purchase tickets either at the entrance or on the "ticket booth" a.k.a FOOD TRUCK.

2. If you don't want to put a sign maybe put a person at the entrance to tell people they need to purchase tickets.

3. Instead of having people do the same boring dance EVERY 5 MINUTES. Maybe have them go around and let people know they need to purchase tickets.


/FOOD TRUCK
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

There's really two types of Texan women out there:

1. Airheads that just want to be subservient to idiot Texan men and can't think for themselves.
2. Intelligent, educated Texas women who are smart enough that they know to never marry a Texan.

/wife is native Texan
//lots of Texan women like her prefer Californian men
///after hearing stories from her and her friends about past relationships, I understand why
////Californians are coming for your women folk, Texas
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yeah and then there are the Ukrainian ladies. Like Texans with a sexier accent.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

My favorite part of that episode is the very end where the robot is hiding from Danzig next door.

"I cannot live with that guy.  He's so frightening, he's so annoying, and he doesn't wear a shirt!"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not even Abby Sciutto would live in that dump.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It is wicked cool, aside from the location. The work put in there is just... I love it.
 
