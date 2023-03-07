 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "Better to talk to people than communicate via tweet" says man known for communicating via tweet   (twitter.com) divider line
58
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was literally just wondering if there was still an easy thing like AIM or the MSM thing to chat... where you don't have to divulge your phone number or email... not because I have something to hide, because I don't trust you lot.

Also, gave it up years ago
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In other words, someone told him about Icelandic law.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess he still has at least one person left in the legal department.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Please don't sue me!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is someone finding out that workers have rights and that mocking them publicly is generally not considered an effective strategy for minimizing the costs associated with termination of employment?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is someone finding out that workers have rights and that mocking them publicly is generally not considered an effective strategy for minimizing the costs associated with termination of employment?


It could be that thing he said that pissed off the women.

If I get a check, I'll blame 'cancel culture'...

...


...

waiting

...

carrier lost?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's no way elmo wrote that.

[*lawyer like typing detected*]
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Was literally just wondering if there was still an easy thing like AIM or the MSM thing to chat... where you don't have to divulge your phone number or email... not because I have something to hide, because I don't trust you lot.

Also, gave it up years ago


Discord? Maybe? I don't use it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
F*ck. You.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Was literally just wondering if there was still an easy thing like AIM or the MSM thing to chat... where you don't have to divulge your phone number or email... not because I have something to hide, because I don't trust you lot.

Also, gave it up years ago


chaturbate
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EatHam: Monty_Zoncolan: Was literally just wondering if there was still an easy thing like AIM or the MSM thing to chat... where you don't have to divulge your phone number or email... not because I have something to hide, because I don't trust you lot.

Also, gave it up years ago

chaturbate


Why would I even chat for that... I'm an introvert, just get the job done.
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Halli is considering staying at Twitter until his lawyer tells him how many zeros are at the end of that obviously winning lawsuit. I wonder if the new employment contract will have the same number or not. The suspense is killing me. I can't wait for the next episode of "Chronicles of the Galacticaly Stupid".
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How big of a lawsuit does Halli need to win in order to own Twitter and end the nightmare?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: How big of a lawsuit does Halli need to win in order to own Twitter and end the nightmare?


Yes.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess he finally closed Twitter long enough to see the three dozen missed calls from his attorneys
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/williamlegate/status/1633176820072816640

oopsiedoodle
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That stupid f*ck didn't even know who Halli is. He thought he was just some normal everyday code monkey that he could just get rid of on a whim and not even tell him.

This is going to be pretty fun to watch, of Halli tells him to GFY.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So his lawyers had a chat with him, did they?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/iamharaldur/status/1633086380254298113

there is no chance this guy is going to go easy on Musk. holy shiat Musk picked the wrong one this time
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the lawyers use a tranq dart and take his phone?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 603x612]

https://twitter.com/williamlegate/status/1633176820072816640

oopsiedoodle


It's always satisfying when you see karma hit the nail on the head like that. Doesn't happen often, but man when it does... aaaaahhh.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: F*ck. You.


I just learned that... well I knew but didn't realize... anyway, I reset my Gmail password recently and while my TotalFark payment was processed just fine, it stumbled when I wanted to buy into the swear jar. Apparently I cn't spell my password so I'm also unable to cuss, goddamnit, wait, there it goes... still gotta pay to say F
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 625x555]

https://twitter.com/iamharaldur/status/1633086380254298113

there is no chance this guy is going to go easy on Musk. holy shiat Musk picked the wrong one this time


The rare Icelandic burn.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: EatHam: Monty_Zoncolan: Was literally just wondering if there was still an easy thing like AIM or the MSM thing to chat... where you don't have to divulge your phone number or email... not because I have something to hide, because I don't trust you lot.

Also, gave it up years ago

chaturbate

Why would I even chat for that... I'm an introvert, just get the job done.


Aw, I bet this would have been a good time to plug the Fark NotNews Show live at 4pm EST on Twitch.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Thursday
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


the whole thread is one amazing takedown after another. it's a thing of rare skill
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i stil dont get the cult around this douche. nor tesla, the car or the man
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk drinks his own piss after putting it through a soda stream.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we just not link to twitter?
please?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

elonmusk: @danielhoughton @anothercohen @iamharaldur I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful. He is considering remaining at Twitter.


Translation: my lawyers just let me know I owe him a fark ton of money and my bullshiat tonight means I probably owe him a fark ton more.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Was literally just wondering if there was still an easy thing like AIM or the MSM thing to chat... where you don't have to divulge your phone number or email... not because I have something to hide, because I don't trust you lot.

Also, gave it up years ago


Discord's a personal favorite. It does IMs, text chats, and voice chats, allows (but does not require) creation of free servers to run ongoing social groups, is completely free, and is supported entirely by an optional subscription service with minor benefits - so no ads, no data harvesting no BS.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very genius.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 332x411]


The Elon Stans are farking insane.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: can we just not link to twitter?
please?


Agreed... surely we can find somewhere else to link to for these shenanigans.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll say it again.

Elon Musk is a piece of shiat. End of line.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: can we just not link to twitter?
please?


Second.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: can we just not link to twitter?
please?


I generally think Fark should link primary sources when possible instead of linking through Twitter (though this would mean reducing paywall restrictions) but in this case the primary is literally Twitter.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 594x290]

[Fark user image 500x667]

the whole thread is one amazing takedown after another. it's a thing of rare skill


Fark user imageView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size


I really don't want to google "elon musk bathroom problems" so...does anybody who follows this more closely want to explain what he's talking about?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: i stil dont get the cult around this douche. nor tesla, the car or the man


No different than any other cult; Trump, Jim Jones, Amway, Amsoil, you name it.

People have invested not just money, but their own personal identities into Musk (and the others mentioned). It's hard to admit that your trust was misplaced, let alone you were wrong. So rather than even a brief moment of embarrassment and moving on, people decide to just double down on the stupidity.

This compounds even further once you have based interpersonal relationships on these beliefs. Or to put it in very simple terms: making friends is hard. Sometimes you'll do anything you can to keep them in order to avoid being lonely. So you keep up the ignorance/hatred/whatever in order to maintain those relationships.

For some, January 6th was a chance to overthrow the government and usher in their fantasies of a new world. But for most, I'd reckon that it was the only chance to hang out with some people who finally accepted them.

Same with defending Musk and his stupidity.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Considering remaining".  Great.  Does that mean his computer access has been restored, or did you fire that guy too?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elon thought he was flaming a wage slave.

I believe the proper term is he FAFO.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Elon Musk drinks his own piss after putting it through a soda stream.


He can bottle it and sell it to his fanboys.

He can call it, You're In Luck!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 594x290]

[Fark user image 500x667]

the whole thread is one amazing takedown after another. it's a thing of rare skill

[Fark user image image 850x313]

[media.tenor.com image 498x258]

I really don't want to google "elon musk bathroom problems" so...does anybody who follows this more closely want to explain what he's talking about?


Supposedly his security detail follows him into the bathroom. Or waits outside  the door. Something like that..
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: nhdjoseywales: i stil dont get the cult around this douche. nor tesla, the car or the man

No different than any other cult; Trump, Jim Jones, Amway, Amsoil, you name it.

People have invested not just money, but their own personal identities into Musk (and the others mentioned). It's hard to admit that your trust was misplaced, let alone you were wrong. So rather than even a brief moment of embarrassment and moving on, people decide to just double down on the stupidity.

This compounds even further once you have based interpersonal relationships on these beliefs. Or to put it in very simple terms: making friends is hard. Sometimes you'll do anything you can to keep them in order to avoid being lonely. So you keep up the ignorance/hatred/whatever in order to maintain those relationships.

For some, January 6th was a chance to overthrow the government and usher in their fantasies of a new world. But for most, I'd reckon that it was the only chance to hang out with some people who finally accepted them.

Same with defending Musk and his stupidity.


it's just weird to me man, i want to believe in things, but something always seems to fark that up. i remember once at a panic show some hippies were talking to me and my buddy and by the end of it he wanted to go live on their farm and i had to tell him it was a cult. like im broken as fark but i aint that kind of broken
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 594x290]

[Fark user image 500x667]

the whole thread is one amazing takedown after another. it's a thing of rare skill

[Fark user image image 850x313]

[media.tenor.com image 498x258]

I really don't want to google "elon musk bathroom problems" so...does anybody who follows this more closely want to explain what he's talking about?


https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-64804007

"Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards. Even when [he goes] to the restroom," he tells me.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope to never be in a position where I have to defend my employment to my boss via tweet.

Regardless of where you work, that conversation should always be behind closed doors, and not in front of an entire planet full of people with the opportunity to hoot and holler at your every utterance. That Elon even went that route at all shows just how utterly classless, moronic, and above all else unprofessional he is.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.