(KRQE News)   Elementary kids shooting teachers makes headlines due to shock value. Elementary kids simply poisoning teachers not so much   (krqe.com) divider line
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
similar to an episode of 'Joe Kenda'
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I'm old but I'll be damned if I remember any teacher consuming any beverage in front of the class when I was growing up.

And TFA may be why, lol.  I know if I was a teacher I'd never let a beverage out of sight when students are around,
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure my ex tried to feed me Lemon Pledge. I tasted it and refused to eat it. She got violently angry. But in hindsight, she didn't eat it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Police have not yet revealed a motive behind the incident and it is unclear if the student or teacher is back in school.

Because 11-year olds are complete dicks. There's really not much more to it than that.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Read the room, kid. You just needed to blame aliens
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Maybe it's because I'm old but I'll be damned if I remember any teacher consuming any beverage in front of the class when I was growing up.


I graduated high school in '87 and remember pretty much all of my teachers swigging coffee every day from their one filthy cup.

A couple of known daytime imbibers as well.

/ shop teachers
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Police have not yet revealed a motive behind the incident.

Because 11-year olds are complete dicks. There's really not much more to it than that.


Not all of them.

But yes, you can absolutely tell by 11 years old if someone is going to end up being an asshole or not.
 
