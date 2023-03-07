 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Hollywood considering crime fighting robot police dogs and maybe making a movie about it too   (ktla.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department, New York City, Hostage, SWAT, Donation, Boston Dynamics, dog-like robot  
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Snow Crash?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Snow Crash?


Black Mirror?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
C.H.O.M.P.S. (1979) Movie Trailer - Wesley Eure, Valerie Bertinelli & Conrad Bain
Youtube NcEV9VrSh3E
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not another stupid Boston Dynamics sales pitch. No way for the dumb robots to bite someone.
 
Magnus Eisengrim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mr. Lee's Greater Hong Kong had them first.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool, maybe they could learn Kung Fu

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
