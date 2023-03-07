 Skip to content
Bonesaws: Not just for troublesome journalists anymore
8
    More: Sappy, Golf, The Arizona Republic, Arizona, Saguaro, National park, Golf ball, Death, Flower  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$5,000 won't even be noticed on the bottom line. So, yeah, that'll make them think twice.

Make it dependent on the net worth of the offender. $50,000,000 is more like it.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relocated to secure off site storage.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duda told the outlet that the club plans on replacing the saguaros once the tournament is over.

I'd recommend hiring different landscapers.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I have an explanation for how the corruption tour came to be.

"What you have to understand about professional golfers is that they are all whores."
-unnamed golf agent
 
mistahtom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LIV
Laugh
Lose your rights
🍷
 
mistahtom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No one allowed to write an objective piece on Neom

Is Saudi Arabia's MBS really a reformer? | UpFront
Youtube CsXu_rjr7MQ
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I was just taken back, I couldn't believe it happened," Parker told 13 News.

did you enjoy your time under the rock you just crawled out from?
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
