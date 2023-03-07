 Skip to content
(Motor Trend)   I don't think this is how the podcast was supposed to end   (motortrend.com) divider line
10
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those guys don't have very good survival skills.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Staged for clout.


(probably not)
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I feel like this one might have warranted the Scary tag.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Welcome to Frightvale
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Those guys don't have very good survival skills.


Very few people do when truly startled.  You have to train those into a person, with either lots of suffering or military instruction.  Hmm - I repeat myself
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Those guys don't have very good survival skills.


maybe not, but their survival rate is 100% so far.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now they can do a podcast on surviving a hit and run.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he say "So quiet in here" right before the crash? That's some special karma grade material. He needs to buy some lotto scratchers and say "I never win on these" in front of a camera.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
