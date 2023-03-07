 Skip to content
(MSN)   "This means that the diameter of this asteroid is as much as over 112 Dromedary camels stacked atop one another foot to hump"   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct your aim giant meteor, we need you!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought corgi was the unit of distance, do I need to go through and convert to dromedary now?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can someone express this in units of washing machines please I have no idea how big a camel is in relation to an asteroid
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I thought corgi was the unit of distance, do I need to go through and convert to dromedary now?


Damn it, I was going to make a comment about "anything but the Corgi system".
 
BlakCat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I thought corgi was the unit of distance, do I need to go through and convert to dromedary now?


Bananas are the correct common denominator.

https://www.converttobananas.com/

I find this site immensely helpful.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aaron Reich, douchebag journalist with one joke the size of 47 other douchebag journalists shouldn't exist -study

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
is it a handful of camels to a Rhode Island or the other way around ?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm having a hard time conceptualizing this. Does anyone know how many dromedary camels convert to a Maytag washing machine?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The byline says Aaron Reich, but the text screams ChatGPT
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bow to the pure genius who decided to put the measurements in camels because the asteroid is passing on hump-day.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm having a hard time conceptualizing this. Does anyone know how many dromedary camels convert to a Maytag washing machine?


 adult males stand 290 centimetres (9 ft 6 in) at the shoulder, while females are 180 centimetres (5 ft 11 in) tall. Males typically weigh between 545 kilograms (1,202 lb), and females weigh between 420 kg (930 lb)
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Can someone express this in units of washing machines please I have no idea how big a camel is in relation to an asteroid


A dromedary camel averages between 5'9" and 6'6" at the shoulders. That's roughly two washing machines. Add in one small laundry basket for the hump and that's a total of 224 washing machines and 112 laundry baskets.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Asteroid the size of 112 camels to pass Earth Wednesday

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Hey Nurse!: I'm having a hard time conceptualizing this. Does anyone know how many dromedary camels convert to a Maytag washing machine?

 adult males stand 290 centimetres (9 ft 6 in) at the shoulder, while females are 180 centimetres (5 ft 11 in) tall. Males typically weigh between 545 kilograms (1,202 lb), and females weigh between 420 kg (930 lb)


I had no idea male and female washing machines were so different.
 
