 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikimedia)   Caption this after dinner moment   (upload.wikimedia.org) divider line
21
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 1:01 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Original:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Anyway, here's Wonderwall.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"it's the final countdown
The final countdown
The final countdown (final countdown)
whooooaaaa
whhhoooooooaaaaaa
OOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!1!1!!!!!"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Here's a little ditty I wrote, titled 'Sit on my dick and I'll stop torturing you with my shiatty guitar skills'."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
*thought bubble*
"I'm so tired of this shiat, I'm about to spill soup all over myself just to excuse myself from the table."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"She drinks tea just like a woman -
no, that's wrong...
She wears a puffy dress just like a woman -
no, no, that's still not right..."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I assure you.....Behind this huge guitar is a huge boner!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chopsticks and wait chopsticks and chopsticks and wait chopsticks wait chopsticks and chopsticks and chopsticks and chopsticks and chopsticks and chopsticks and wait
 
Cheron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But if I stay here with you, girl
Things just couldn't be the same
'Cause I'm as free as a bird now
And this bird you cannot change
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"You play one more note and I will smash that f*cking guitar over your f*cking head"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"One more day until the Polonium arrives from Uncle Vlad."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Dinner isn't over, my dear.", he said.  Margarette gave him a long suffering look as Carlton reached into his guitar and produced a handful of mashed potatoes and turkey gravy.  She knew this would happen.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Cause I've got whiskey dick"
 
Jovimon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As he started to play she thought..."NO STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN!"
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"My guitar skills make even the most Chaste of women burst into fits of EXTACY!"

Also see: Every man who has ever played guitar.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"So, I wrote this song after my parents tragically died within days of each other.  Then my wife left me and my daughter died of Cancer three weeks later..  It was a very emotional time for me, and I really learned a lot about who I am as a person.  Anyway, it's called "I've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty."
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This was not what Shelly had in mind when she asked for a demonstration of her date's fingering skills.
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Listen here, Elvis. You're never going to amount to anything. Give it up and get a real job or I'm leaving you."
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was in this moment that she finally realized she couldn't go on in a relationship with a man who couldn't tune the d-string to save his life.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
🎶  someBODY...
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.