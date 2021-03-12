 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Attention authors. Quantum Discovery has officially determined that Quantum Discovery is not a scam. So use Quantum Discovery for all your publishing needs, because again: Not a scam. Quantum Discovery, which is not a scam, would not lie to you   (quantumdiscovery.net) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some relevant context. You know, from back in the day when they also totally weren't a scam, either.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even though we're halfway through 2022,

Timely post, Subby
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, they are both a scam and not a scam then...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The headline sounds like my neighbor's wife telling me about the crypto investor they're totally getting hooked up with.  The one they've never met face to face.  Or seen in a video call.  Who doesn't live in the same country.

But he'll totally be visiting the area in 3 weeks.

/I'm taking bets on his trip being cancelled due to an accident, health issue, nondescript family emergency, or grandmother exploding.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, that surely brings me some Solace
 
tnpir
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball Quantum Discovery.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark off with that shiat. It's vanity press crap and only the roobest of rubes from MAGALANDUSA give it any credence. I've checked the accounts fo epople who flock to their ads on Facebook. It's Scam City and it's shiatty.

Also, even if they were not a scam, you're going to get much better dealsout of Canadian small presses. So if you're American, submit to the tiny publishers in BC or Alberta or Ontario or Quebec, and everything about the experience will be superior in every way, basically.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tnpir: Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball Quantum Discovery.


Quantum Discovery is being shipped to our troops and being dropped by our warplanes upon Iraq.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anything is possible at zombo.com
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they responsible for the new Ant Man?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WB is going to shiat
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's got "Quantum" in the name, so it has to be cosmically powerful and advanced, yet inexplicable to those shackled to conventional standards of reason.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: So they responsible for the new Ant Man?


Oh f*ck, I just realized quANTuMANia contains Ant Man.

I am too dumb for Disney marketing.
 
