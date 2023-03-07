 Skip to content
Naked woman brings frying pan to gun fight
    Virginia homeowner, Crime, Felony, Burglary, Firearm, Paula Michelle Locklear  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cast iron frying pan, strapped to your body, is almost as good as Kevlar.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"So Bob, what'd you do last night"

"I was just relaxing and a naked woman with a frying pan busted into my house so I shot her in the leg"

"Ah.  Looks like it might snow tomorrow "
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: A cast iron frying pan, strapped to your body, is almost as good as Kevlar.


You've been watching too many movies.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shot her on the back porch. Another 'Man' that for some reason couldn't handle defending his home from a naked woman without shooting her, while she was outside the house.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Civ games are getting even more unrealistic.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Shot her on the back porch. Another 'Man' that for some reason couldn't handle defending his home from a naked woman without shooting her, while she was outside the house.


Might have been able to; but if you have a firearm....and the Castle doctrine, why get dirty going through the motions.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sourced from the facebooks.  Not sure why he shot her.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I'd hit it" struggles with "Never stick it in crazy."
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The stove is over there, I want pancakes"
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: A cast iron frying pan, strapped to your body, is almost as good as Kevlar.


Makes a really cool "PTOOOIIINNGG" noise too!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Sourced from the facebooks.  Not sure why he shot her.


Pulled out the wrong gun.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

allears: "I'd hit it" struggles with "Never stick it in crazy."


Sticking it in crazy is okay if you're out of town or something but in this case she knows where he lives.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where the fark you think she's gonna keep a gun, subby?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Where the fark you think she's gonna keep a gun, subby?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

allears: "I'd hit it" struggles with "Never stick it in crazy."


I go with Steve McNair as the tiebreaker.
 
zez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The homeowner was able to get Locklear out the rear entrance and secure the door, leaving a still-naked Locklear on the back porch, where she began turning off all of the electrical breakers connected to the home"

She was outside and started turning off the circuit breakers for the house? That doesn't like it's built to code.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

allears: "I'd hit it" struggles with "Never stick it in crazy."



In deference to all genders and sexualities, these are the rules

If you're going to fark crazy:

1. Never in the same area code
2. Never in the same zip code
3. Never give them your real name
4. Keep your ID out of sight
5. Make sure your phone is locked
6. Meet them somewhere so you have your own unencumbered ride to and from

Whatever you do, don't ever marry crazy. You'll end up like I did, happily married for 24 years.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not exactly the Locklear one would choose to see naked, but naked is naked?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zez: "The homeowner was able to get Locklear out the rear entrance and secure the door, leaving a still-naked Locklear on the back porch, where she began turning off all of the electrical breakers connected to the home"

She was outside and started turning off the circuit breakers for the house? That doesn't like it's built to code.


My duplex had the circuit box on the back porch. No garage.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She should've gone Al Green and used hot grits. That will make a man change his ways.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
America has a serious mental illness and substance abuse problem.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did she bring eggs as well?

Not sure how she'll heat the pan, though.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: She should've gone Al Green and used hot grits. That will make a man change his ways.


Oh AL Green, she thought they said TOM Green.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Did she bring eggs as well?

Not sure how she'll heat the pan, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Any chase I can get another Locklear?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image image 567x428]


Any chase I can get another Locklear?


I don't think Heather would do that.  Even when she was with Tommy Lee.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: aleister_greynight: A cast iron frying pan, strapped to your body, is almost as good as Kevlar.

You've been watching too many movies.


according to that one video I watched on youtube, it'll stop a .22, but not a 9mm.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zez: "The homeowner was able to get Locklear out the rear entrance and secure the door, leaving a still-naked Locklear on the back porch, where she began turning off all of the electrical breakers connected to the home"

She was outside and started turning off the circuit breakers for the house? That doesn't like it's built to code.


Totally up to code.

https://mrelectric.com/blog/why-is-my-breaker-box-on-the-outside-of-my-house

/15 year old me would have had a field day with that
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zez: "The homeowner was able to get Locklear out the rear entrance and secure the door, leaving a still-naked Locklear on the back porch, where she began turning off all of the electrical breakers connected to the home"

She was outside and started turning off the circuit breakers for the house? That doesn't like it's built to code.


Never seen a horror movie?
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whose frying pan was it? I mean, if she was breaking into the kitchen, it might have been the home owner's.

And who the *hell* puts the breaker box on the back porch? A closet, anywhere INSIDE.

But let's see, he got her outside, and locked the door, shot her, *then* called the cops. As opposed to "getting her outside and calling the cops about a b&e". Someone who shouldn't have a gun.

Of course, I'd have taken the chance, given she was naked, to talk to her, and maybe offer her a drink....
 
