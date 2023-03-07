 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   +2 bad gtts   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Food and Drug Administration, Visual impairment, Pharmaceutical drug, Canada, Glaucoma, Medicine, recalls of eyedrops  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 10:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't see what you did theater because the drops cha in my dusg
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's not an eye on the visine bottle.   It gets rid of the redness from shaving you vajay.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, hold on, I'm just grabbing my eyedrops and...aaaahhhh!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And this is why government regulation is a good thing
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: And this is why government regulation is a good thing


Government committees can't have shareholders and financial instruments can't be jailed.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nevy will rule this thread
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.

What the hell were they contaminated with?!?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pharmedica on Friday said it is recalling two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops


Damn librul media
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.

What the hell were they contaminated with?!?


Extreme drug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the death apparently happened because the bacteria got into the blood, the patient couldn't fight it off, and without effective antibiotics they went into sepsis.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.