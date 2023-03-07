 Skip to content
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.
My ex would had a sock full of nickels.

Who gives her nickels?
Everybody!
 
B0redd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did she later break into a house with a frying pan?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She threw her wad?

Gross, or maybe I'm doing it wrong.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So may choices of what he got hit with:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

flashbak.comView Full Size


/ that Lego Cash is awesome
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could have been worse.
My ex would had a sock full of nickels.

Who gives her nickels?
Everybody!


You were married to a vending machine?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jus throwin' her money around.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 (R's t F A)

/my stripper girlfriend, whom you don't know (I met her in Canada -- near Niagra Falls) would never be so careless with her money
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I batter someone with my wad I do the gentlemanly thing and ask first, and get a towel.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i used to tell the kids that it was OK to use a slingshot to get money to the homeless, the girlfriend hated that.
the kids knew i did not mean it, boy were they wrong !
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: (R's t F A)

/my stripper girlfriend, whom you don't know (I met her in Canada -- near Niagra Falls) would never be so careless with her money


We toss $1 coins at our strippers here in the Great White North so this situation would be a lot worse here.

/they pick them up with a magnet on a rope when they're done.
 
skribble
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"wad"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Problems i want
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like the classic domestic violence story of who can keep their composure and get the police officers on their side first.

Imagine being gutless enough to get in a fight with your girlfriend and then to tell the police that she hit me with paper, and the police buying that story?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I heartily support the use of the word "was."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I heartily support the use of the word "was."


Make that "WAD."


/although "was" is a good word too
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In my 20's I had a roommate that was a DJ, then manager, at a strip club. And he had his stripper GF move in.

And they were f*cking crazy.

The roommate knocked up his stripper GF, who while pregnant would take uppers in the morning and downers in the evening, drinking her face off all day long.  30 years later she still ranks as one of the dumbest people I've ever met.  I pretty much lost track of them after the 3rd roommate was caught banging her and roommate #1 moved out, taking his ever so faithful pregnant GF with him.

A couple of years ago I Googled his name a lo and behold, he is a registered sex offender.  Not surprised even a little bit. His daughter, 16 at the time I think, got mad at him and filed a report with the cops that he sexually abused her.  She later recanted her statement but the cops determined that my old roomie had been living with his daughter "as man and wife" (their words, not mine).  Sadly, that didn't surprise me either.  And somehow he avoided jail time and I've no idea how.  It's not like I'm calling him to find out.
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I usually have to pay extra for that. And they make me bring the roll of bills.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Be polite walk on the right: (R's t F A)

/my stripper girlfriend, whom you don't know (I met her in Canada -- near Niagra Falls) would never be so careless with her money

We toss $1 coins at our strippers here in the Great White North so this situation would be a lot worse here.

/they pick them up with a magnet on a rope when they're done.


Y'all soul like a bunch of Loonies
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I want to get smacked around with a wad of sweaty, body-glittered one dollar bills and IOUs.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'm not sure I want to get smacked around with a wad of sweaty, body-glittered one dollar bills and IOUs.


I wouldn't mind an angry stripper pelting me with money. But maybe I'm just kinky that way.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hopefully she does no time. It would interfere with her nuclear physics undergrad courses.
 
