 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Teens attempt to recreate car chase scene from the Blues Brothers but end up recreating Blues Brothers 2000   (yahoo.com) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Teens drive, The New York Times, New York, White House, Sport, Mexico, United States, Death  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 7:47 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because you don't [discipline] your rotten crotchfruits enough

/there
//I said it
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Noticed this story under TFA:

Fark user image

Isn't this like the second story in as many months of someone getting pissed on on an Air India flight?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
RIP Kia hamsters.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hate Minneapolis teens.

/No, really. I do.
 
darinwil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Noticed this story under TFA:

[Fark user image image 850x40]

Isn't this like the second story in as many months of someone getting pissed on on an Air India flight?


Would it really be an Air India flight if you weren't peed on? Imagine how disappointed all the people clinging to the outside of the plane feel when they can see the passengers inside all warm and wet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the driver had simply hit the gas it would have been a classic GTA V overpass jump.

/no skill or style points awarded
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kias really need better security features, won't anyone think of the teenage thieves who don't know how to drive?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who steals a Kia?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Who steals a Kia?


There's a ton of videos out there showing how to. Certain models can be stolen by stupid teenage asswipes with no skills
 
ecl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The comments on yahoo are so f*cking crazy... and there are thousands...
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i was expecting air, he scratched the bridge all the way down.

-3
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was hoping traffic would take 'em out.

Right now someone doesn't have a car because of these farkheads.  Even without our post-pandemic economy it's likely the vehicle owner is going to take a good financial hit.  IF they're insured against theft insurance will pay them what they say the car is worth, minus deductible.  To replace that vehicle they'll need to pay a lot out of pocket.

Fark these little pieces of shiat.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

darinwil: Snatch Bandergrip: Noticed this story under TFA:

[Fark user image image 850x40]

Isn't this like the second story in as many months of someone getting pissed on on an Air India flight?

Would it really be an Air India flight if you weren't peed on? Imagine how disappointed all the people clinging to the outside of the plane feel when they can see the passengers inside all warm and wet.


It's the peopme on the roof and hanging on to the sides of the air India flights that really freak me out.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Who steals a Kia?


Tik Tokers.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ecl: The comments on yahoo are so f*cking crazy... and there are thousands...


Now now don't over sell it there's only 1.6 thousand
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I was hoping traffic would take 'em out.

Right now someone doesn't have a car because of these farkheads.  Even without our post-pandemic economy it's likely the vehicle owner is going to take a good financial hit.  IF they're insured against theft insurance will pay them what they say the car is worth, minus deductible.  To replace that vehicle they'll need to pay a lot out of pocket.

Fark these little pieces of shiat.


This. Our neighbor had their KIA stolen a few weeks ago. They got it back with a broken window and it does not start.
Oh great. Now it won't start.
Poor kid. I dislike Tik Tok.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should've used the Duke's of Hazzard move.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: BlazeTrailer: Who steals a Kia?

There's a ton of videos out there showing how to. Certain models can be stolen by stupid teenage asswipes with no skills


Many Kias and Hyundai's with key ignition can be easily 'hotwired'. Use large pair of pliers to break off key housing, use USB cable or drive to turn ignition rectangle hole, drive away.

If you live in an area with a decent amount of crime and can't garage it at night, don't buy a Kia or Hyundai with a key ignition. There will always be easiest models to steal and those two are the current ones. Probably stolen more often for joyrides rather than parts. It will likely be found nearby, but at least one window broken and ignition mangled at a minimum.
 
adj_m
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ecl: The comments on yahoo are so f*cking crazy... and there are thousands...


They are wild. Someone needs to check in on Grandma.

/Well, not right away. Maybe just give it a few weeks.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.