(Guardian)   The French are revolting   (theguardian.com) divider line
46
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.


You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You said it!

/they stink on ice!
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.


They have national Healthcare to help take care of rubber bullet wounds.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?


I don't know about you but I get my daily dose of drama.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

I don't know about you but I get my daily dose of drama.


And xenophobic wharrgarble headlines
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.


There's a right to retire at 62 instead of 64?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From an earlier thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Solidarity with the strikers.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2farknfunny: Intrepid00: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

I don't know about you but I get my daily dose of drama.

And xenophobic wharrgarble headlines


It's okay, the French are not people.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

I don't know about you but I get my daily dose of drama.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rich_mitch: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

There's a right to retire at 62 instead of 64?


Boomers get full retirement by mid 60s. Everyone else fark you 70 and we'll probably raise it more.

That's right, this is now a fark you boomers thread.
 
vestona22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The French are revolting"

They seem to protest a lot, also.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: You said it!

/they stink on ice!


Done in four?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why the rich don't want us to have a robust social safety net -- if you don't have one, it's difficult AF to protest about it.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: "The French are revolting"

They seem to protest a lot, also.


England has Football. USA has Baseball. At least the French national pastime is useful instead of a grift to rich people.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2farknfunny: Intrepid00: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

I don't know about you but I get my daily dose of drama.

And xenophobic wharrgarble headlines


Two things I can't stand.

1. People who are intolerant of other peoples' cultures.

2. The French
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?


But collecting guns is!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.


You'd have to convince them to say something against their betters first.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

But collecting guns is!


Collecting and selling guns has made me a lot of money.  Can I interest you in a pristine 1943 M-1 Garand?  I'll throw in 10 clips for free.  I'm more of an SKS man, myself.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: 2farknfunny: Intrepid00: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

I don't know about you but I get my daily dose of drama.

And xenophobic wharrgarble headlines

It's okay, the French are not people.


Technically, they are sentient agglomerations of cheese, bread, and wine.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"fromágé"

/"fromunda"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too late for me to move to France? 64 is when I first got hired at this disgusting establishment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toggles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.


We recently had US railroad workers raising red flags about safety and working conditions and standing ready to strike over the issues. The president and congress decided Christmastime consumerism and railroad profit were more important and made their strike illegal.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile here in the USA more than 50% of Americans think it might be okay to repeal social security, Medicare, and move Medicaid to block grants to keep the boomers alive for two more election cycles.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: gunther_bumpass: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

But collecting guns is!

Collecting and selling guns has made me a lot of money.  Can I interest you in a pristine 1943 M-1 Garand?  I'll throw in 10 clips for free.  I'm more of an SKS man, myself.


Is that your most expensive gun that goes PING!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of decades ago I read a satirical article (on The Onion, maybe?) about how France's economy had been eclipsed by that of California; without an official explanation for the reason, the response of outraged French people was to call a nationwide strike until they could get to the bottom of it. It had quotes from French citizens angrily demanding answers as they parked their lorries in busy intersections to block traffic in all directions. I tried to find it just now but couldn't.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: Meanwhile here in the USA more than 50% of Americans think it might be okay to repeal social security, Medicare, and move Medicaid to block grants to keep the boomers alive for two more election cycles.


We are stuck with Boomer for at least 3 more presidential election before enough die or forgotten about in short staffed nursing homes because they broke Medicaid.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Is it too late for me to move to France? 64 is when I first got hired at this disgusting establishment
[Fark user image 300x168]


that's a very small picture and this country is loaded to the hilt with disgusting establishments. can you elaborate a bit?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
violence-erupts-across-france
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: BunchaRubes: gunther_bumpass: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

But collecting guns is!

Collecting and selling guns has made me a lot of money.  Can I interest you in a pristine 1943 M-1 Garand?  I'll throw in 10 clips for free.  I'm more of an SKS man, myself.

Is that your most expensive gun that goes PING!


It's currently the only one that goes PING.  In theory, anyhow, I've never fired it and I'm not sure it has ever been fired.

Most expensive?  Hardly.
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
American billionaires will strike if Biden gets his Medicare tax
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Intrepid00: BunchaRubes: gunther_bumpass: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

But collecting guns is!

Collecting and selling guns has made me a lot of money.  Can I interest you in a pristine 1943 M-1 Garand?  I'll throw in 10 clips for free.  I'm more of an SKS man, myself.

Is that your most expensive gun that goes PING!

It's currently the only one that goes PING.  In theory, anyhow, I've never fired it and I'm not sure it has ever been fired.

Most expensive?  Hardly.


During high school we had a teacher that fought in the pacific side of the war. He had a few that worked and would bring them in every year when the teachers got to do a general walk around and learn something day.

His thing was he had like 4 of them and then a bunch of Japanese guns that were all the same model. However each Japanese gun fired a different ammo size. His point was one of the reasons Japan lost was they had a logistics issue they were never going to solve because each manufacturer was allowed to do their own thing including make a gun that only fired ammo they made.
 
whitroth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yep, revolting. They refuse to allow the government to raise the retirement age.

As opposed to this stupid country, who let Raygun tax social security, and tax unemployment compensation, but let's cut taxes on the "job creators", and want to raise the retirement age.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dryknife: American billionaires will strike if Biden gets his Medicare tax


How can you strike when you don't work already?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever happens, don't raise taxes on the uber wealthy. Nope, cut benefits for the middle class and poor that have been paying in the system for decades.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whitroth: Yep, revolting. They refuse to allow the government to raise the retirement age.

As opposed to this stupid country, who let Raygun tax social security, and tax unemployment compensation, but let's cut taxes on the "job creators", and want to raise the retirement age.


The amount of people butthurt over a History of World Part I joke is staggering.
 
guinsu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Northern: Meanwhile here in the USA more than 50% of Americans think it might be okay to repeal social security, Medicare, and move Medicaid to block grants to keep the boomers alive for two more election cycles.

We are stuck with Boomer for at least 3 more presidential election before enough die or forgotten about in short staffed nursing homes because they broke Medicaid.


Youngest boomers are hitting 60. That means at least 20 more years of boomer candidates.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: England has Football. USA has Baseball. At least the French national pastime is useful instead of a grift to rich people.


Don't forget the rampant corruption at the head of every sports association.  The French have perfected that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Intrepid00: England has Football. USA has Baseball. At least the French national pastime is useful instead of a grift to rich people.

Don't forget the rampant corruption at the head of every sports association.  The French have perfected that.


Hey now, Sepp Blatter was Swiss, not French.

/you're spot on w/ Platini, though
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?


It's keeping us all from being murdered by police
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: gunther_bumpass: BunchaRubes: Mangoose: If US citizens were willing to fight like the French for our rights, we'd all be dead in the streets.

You mean whining about things on Fark isn't doing anything for us?

But collecting guns is!

Collecting and selling guns has made me a lot of money.  Can I interest you in a pristine 1943 M-1 Garand?  I'll throw in 10 clips for free.  I'm more of an SKS man, myself.


I wouldn't mind owning a Garand, but I've already spent my firearms budget for the fiscal year.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

guinsu: Intrepid00: Northern: Meanwhile here in the USA more than 50% of Americans think it might be okay to repeal social security, Medicare, and move Medicaid to block grants to keep the boomers alive for two more election cycles.

We are stuck with Boomer for at least 3 more presidential election before enough die or forgotten about in short staffed nursing homes because they broke Medicaid.

Youngest boomers are hitting 60. That means at least 20 more years of boomer candidates.


Only if we are dumb enough to keep voting for them in years 15-20.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: violence-erupts-across-france


F Fronce, this is 'murica!

/Southern Disestablishmentarianists wage assault on Police/Fire Training Facility, yesterday
//35 arrested
//23 charged -- --
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe, subby but that's not important right now.  The French are on strike and and this because is Fark we need to know France is going to surrender to France.
 
