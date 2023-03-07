 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Way to spoil this year's April Fools ad campaign three weeks early, random jerkass insider Microsoft employee   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lie my auntie's jam
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It runs NetBSD?
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got a fridge, what makes you certain this is necessarily a joke?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to be fake I don't think a hot pocket will quite fit in that thing.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to bring back flying toasters.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think I want to wait for friggin Windows Update to finish every time I want some toast?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You think I want to wait for friggin Windows Update to finish every time I want some toast?


People wait for brand new games systems to update right out there box. Consumers have proven they are stupid farks
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a computer with a toaster before.  It was called an Amiga.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: You think I want to wait for friggin Windows Update to finish every time I want some toast?

People wait for brand new games systems to update right out there box. Consumers have proven they are stupid farks


What's your solution to that? Have Nintendo/Microsoft/Whoever have people in warehouses and brick and mortar stores unpacking consoles, updating them, then repackaging them?

Or is your better way simply, "Fark it, no updates ever?"

/That reminds me, I need to update the Infotainment system on my bike.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My toast habit will be exposed in a data breech?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What if I like jam on my toast?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still runs cooler than an Xbox 360.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Talkie ToasterTMis half a step away from Skynet, you maniacs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: [Fark user image 610x364]


Needs Penguin Opus skeet-shooting them out of the sky, IMHO.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As long as the toast has the Xbox logo it's good toast.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Interceptor1: [Fark user image 610x364]

Needs Penguin Opus skeet-shooting them out of the sky, IMHO.


I didn't think of that,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stationalpha5: Talkie ToasterTMis half a step away from Skynet, you maniacs.


Just don't!  You don't know what the little bleeder's like!  He's absolutely mental!

/get me a 14lb lump hammer.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: As long as the toast has the Xbox logo it's good toast.


I was a little angry when I found someone had already invented a toaster that put's the face of jesus on toast.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: farkitallletitend: As long as the toast has the Xbox logo it's good toast.

I was a little angry when I found someone had already invented a toaster that put's the face of jesus on toast.


Shiat.  Got beat to this one, too lol.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/258723592/toasteroid-first-app-controlled-smart-image-toaste
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
'Cause ya rock and ya roll with so much soul
You could rock 'til you're a hundred and one years old
I don't mean to brag I don't mean to boast
But we like hot butter on our breakfast toast
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The toaster features two slots for toast and an 'anti-jam function'."

Who TF appointed M$ the gatekeeper of what I put on my toast?  Just for that, I'm putting extra jam on my toast.
 
