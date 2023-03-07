 Skip to content
(Central Maine)   New Hampshire: Live Free or Die (Conditions and exclusions apply)   (centralmaine.com) divider line
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Downeaster Elixir
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stupid f*cking state.
I'll bring a flask.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NH gov has a lock on alcohol in the state. all liquor stores are state stores and they even do delivery for businesses. We have very cheap prices as part of that.

It's also 18-20ish miles between Maine and Mass. It's inconvenient but the train will be through the state in a couple of min.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's anywhere near the coast you're looking at maybe 20 miles.

Ok 35 miles. At train speed, what is that, like 15 minutes?

/ still dumb, though
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: If it's anywhere near the coast you're looking at maybe 20 miles.

Ok 35 miles. At train speed, what is that, like 15 minutes?

/ still dumb, though


40 minutes, due to three stops in NH.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an IPA at the dock in San Francisco, another in the ferry and another while waiting for the train. Plan ahead you BAHSTAHDS!
/I'm getting a kick
//or maybe I'm just buzzed
///wish I could get a beer on this train
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be a pain in the neck for the vendors, but I doubt the law is going to be enforced down to the minute the train enters the state until the minute it leaves.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [cdn.shopify.com image 600x600]


Drink Nighttrain, go to the basketball game, throw up under the bleachers...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: What a stupid f*cking state.
I'll bring a flask.


I haven't uses Amtrack in a while but I don't remember being searched at all.
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Theaetetus: 40 minutes, due to three stops in NH.


So just skip Dover, Durham, and Exeter.

/Make NH a "flyover" state.
//Do planes flying from ME have to skip booze service over NH?
///Or buy the booze in NH.
 
