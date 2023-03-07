 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live) Nude photos posted to internet after medical records hacked and health care system refuses to pay ransom.
59
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care what the reason is, no doctor, you can't have nudes of me.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already posted all of the pictures they took of the inside of my anus to Fark, they cannot harm me!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: I already posted all of the pictures they took of the inside of my anus to Fark,


And that was just your Pol Tab comments!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HooHah Kerotosis is the name of my Cowboy Western Cancerbats cover band.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: ThomasPaineTrain: I already posted all of the pictures they took of the inside of my anus to Fark,

And that was just your Pol Tab comments!

And that was just your Pol Tab comments!


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOK AT THE BAD HACKERS THAT DID THIS and pay no attention to our slack security posture that allowed it to happen
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joking aside, that is a despicable thing to do. Little shiats.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: I already posted all of the pictures they took of the inside of my anus to Fark, they cannot harm me!


That was you with the wedding ring?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: I already posted all of the pictures they took of the inside of my anus to Fark, they cannot harm me!


a few years ago i was changing and Mrs. Scarf was agast because i didn't have the curtain 10000% closed.  "What if someone looked up and saw you?" she asked. "Well.  That'll be the last time they make that mistake"  i replied.

she doesn't think i'm funny.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer patient nudes, REALLY??? How farking sick do you need to be to want cancer patient nudes. Now when a plastic surgeons pictures get hacked let me know. I want before & after shots please.

Leaving, before i catch a beating......
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead.  If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

Like I said, probably in the minority.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, you do you, but if you're into hacked nude photos of cancer patients, you're a freak and I want nothing to do with you.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to explain to me why we haven't null routed Russia yet?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: ThomasPaineTrain: I already posted all of the pictures they took of the inside of my anus to Fark, they cannot harm me!

That was you with the wedding ring?

That was you with the wedding ring?


Just the engagement ring. We haven't tied the knot yet.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""Our blog is followed by a lot of world media, the case will be widely publicized, and will cause significant damage to your business. Your time is running out. We are ready to unleash our full power on you," ALPHV's posted message read. " - TFA

No, you unleashed your full power on cancer patients. Congrats @$$holes.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Anyone want to explain to me why we haven't null routed Russia yet?


assets.bbhub.ioView Full Size

assets.bbhub.ioView Full Size


See all that red on the right side of both charts? That's one of the reasons.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Look, you do you, but if you're into hacked nude photos of cancer patients, you're a freak and I want nothing to do with you.


Don't pin this on us, we have nothing to do with it.

Blame the perverts.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead. If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

Like I said, probably in the minority.

Like I said, probably in the minority.


would they dissuade someone from hiring you ? smoker ? drinker ? depression ? STDs

You might be in the minority but a HR drone doing a random internet search that shows you are a potential medical cost to the company might have an impact on you
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Anyone want to explain to me why we haven't null routed Russia yet?


Average Joe CommunistMan should not be denied opportunity to get outside news, which will be a fair bit more truthful than what's locally grown.

/ There is little News in the Truth
// and little Truth in the News
/// cyba blyat!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much wood are you packing that you need an Ent doctor.

Paging Dr. Treebeard...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead. If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

Like I said, probably in the minority.

Like I said, probably in the minority.


I'm with you. If somebody really wants to see my old, fat, naked, wrinkly body, I don't give a shiat. All I want to say is this, I was in a pool right before those photos were taken. And shrinkage is a thing.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tor project had good intentions, but Jesus, did they underestimate who'd use the service the most.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital should make that a bounty on the hackers themselves. Alive if possible; dead... Just as good.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they consider themselves a "Teaching hospital"? The patients probably couldn't opt out of the photos. I know at the teaching hospital in my area you agree to be photographed in the course of your treatment...(for anything, it's a blanket disclaimer.)

Makes me positively ragey. Head of IT dept, and at least one level down should be walked.
 
HappyInsomniac
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You mf'ers want to see the breast necrosis after my mastectomy? Fark you, have at it. Let the world see what happened to me and be afraid.

I'm not bitter, can you tell? /s
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Word of warning.  Don't look at my pictures immediately after eating.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there any way that this hospital could sue the Tor project?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Look, you do you, but if you're into hacked nude photos of cancer patients, you're a freak and I want nothing to do with you.


Fight Club movie scene Chloe
Youtube QsZOPD7OK-I
Have some compassion, will ya? They have needs too.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kindms: allthesametome: I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead.  If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

Like I said, probably in the minority.

would they dissuade someone from hiring you ? smoker ? drinker ? depression ? STDs

You might be in the minority but a HR drone doing a random internet search that shows you are a potential medical cost to the company might have an impact on you


HR drones scour the dark web for info about applicants?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Cancer patient nudes, REALLY??? How farking sick do you need to be to want cancer patient nudes. Now when a plastic surgeons pictures get hacked let me know. I want before & after shots please.

Leaving, before i catch a beating......


Long ago I was 'the network cop" at work.  I all but guarantee you that someone you know would get off looking at those pictures.  The expression "It's always the one you least expect" comes to mind.

/Been almost 20 years and i still get nightmares from it
//Shudder
 
Sentient
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: allthesametome: I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead.  If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

I'm with you. If somebody really wants to see my old, fat, naked, wrinkly body, I don't give a shiat. All I want to say is this, I was in a pool right before those photos were taken. And shrinkage is a thing.


Generally agreed. Exposing truth to sunlight is rarely fatal. But I'm also a guy, so I get that it's different.

That said, I do keep my drapes closed when walking around naked. so that the neighbors aren't annoyed by all the applause.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

covfefe: ChrisDe: Look, you do you, but if you're into hacked nude photos of cancer patients, you're a freak and I want nothing to do with you.

Have some compassion, will ya? They have needs too.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QsZOPD7OK-I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] Have some compassion, will ya? They have needs too.


That scene was so damn sad.  When you are dying, companionship becomes even more important, but people have a habit of avoiding someone who is dying.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Cancer patient nudes, REALLY??? How farking sick do you need to be to want cancer patient nudes. Now when a plastic surgeons pictures get hacked let me know. I want before & after shots please.

Leaving, before i catch a beating......

Leaving, before i catch a beating......


I worked at an ISP for a company that made plastic surgeons' websites.  Most of them have *tons* of example pictures.  Not all of those you want to see.  I saw quite a few just in the normal course of administering their webservers.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah doctors and computers don't really mix, unless they are forced to by corporations - looking at NC's healthcare from experience. Even then they aren't great with security. Went to a doctor's appointment in NC at 4:30, 5:15 leave, my ride was outside smoking and forgot their keys inside. Went and knocked on the door, no one came. Figured I'd try the keypad. 1 2 3 4 first try opens the door. Got the keys of course, and the next time I saw the doctor I told him about it. He was very embarrassed.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welp, enjoy the video of my Colonoscopy!  I'm sure there is someone, somewhere that is into deep anal!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What "health care system" is taking nude pictures of patients that anyone would want to see?

I mean, if someone took pictures of my 70-something mom when she was dying of cancer, they're not pictures you'd want to see, unless you had a very specific and farked-up fetish.
 
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry subby.  Your butt pics would look something like this

kneearthroscopy.co.ukView Full Size


/not a butt
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What "health care system" is taking nude pictures of patients that anyone would want to see?

I mean, if someone took pictures of my 70-something mom when she was dying of cancer, they're not pictures you'd want to see, unless you had a very specific and farked-up fetish.


Rule 34 applied to life, even more real.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Is there any way that this hospital could sue the Tor project?


If the pictures were mailed, would you expect them to be able to sue the Post Office?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: and pay no attention to our slack security posture that allowed it to happen


True, but...

I'm a casual computer user.  Back in the day I could program a few lines in Basic (yes, I'm old).  I am an admin on a few sites... no programming involved, but I pay attention.  I have reported security bugs to Google (they confirmed and fixed it, but I didn't get a bounty because apparently it was just a reoccurrence of a previous security bug they'd had, and they don't give bounties for previous bugs that reoccur.  This bug exposed every password saved in your password manager.

I found two exploits that was allowing hackers to stay in control of hacked email accounts.  It applied to Gmail, Hotmail, AOL, and Yahoo! email (back when those were things).  One of the exploits would allow the hacker to daisy chain hack other accounts the user had.

I found a security issue with my bank site where they prominently displayed the your account on the screen when you logged in to do business, making anyone signed into their site vulnerable to someone just peaking over their shoulder.  (They fixed that within about 2 weeks of me reporting it.)

I found multiple exploits in a site I volunteer admin on that they had to patch.  There are still others, but they can't fix them without breaking everything else about the site.

I found Steam, at the time, was using manual password resets where someone on the back end was typing in the new password for you, which meant that back end people had the ability to change your password and had access to your email, basically meaning an employee could hack your account.  (The site I volunteer at had the same exploit).  Steam only did anything about it when, going back months later I discovered it was still there, I threatened to go public with it.)

I've seen things that suggest that when I access my health portal in chrome what I type there gets adword searched (despite that being expressly forbidden and not HIPAA compliant.) 

I found these just by paying attention and trying to help a couple friends.  Exploits are everywhere.  Companies are pretty diligent about patching pure software exploits, but are really slow to respond to security exploits that are follow ups on social hacks.  For instance, the email hack couldn't be done cold.  Someone had to screw up once... once the hacker had access, even for a couple minutes, to their account, they could reroute any password resets to themselves and could also see the recovery email address for the person (often meaning they could daisy chain hack that, since people are lazy and often use the same password across multiple sites.)

So, while in an ideal world sites would be secure, it only takes one person being sloppy with their password or one tiny bug that doesn't get patched, for a site to be compromised.  There are social and software bugs everywhere, and even one exploit can cause all sorts of problems.  Companies need more robust bounty programs.  They need to do internal audits where employees are punished if they fail to exercise proper security protocols and they need to train people who have access those protocols and what the consequences (not just for them, but for the network) can be.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: LOOK AT THE BAD HACKERS THAT DID THIS and pay no attention to our slack security posture that allowed it to happen


Now now, you'll run afoul of the bleating "Don't blame the victim" crowd.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To infinity and beyond!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kindms: allthesametome: I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead.  If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

Like I said, probably in the minority.

would they dissuade someone from hiring you ? smoker ? drinker ? depression ? STDs

You might be in the minority but a HR drone doing a random internet search that shows you are a potential medical cost to the company might have an impact on you


The only people that do that are looking to be sued for discrimination.

https://www.adp.com/spark/articles/2017/03/why-googling-candidates-before-you-decide-to-interview-them-is-against-the-law.aspx
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Smelly Pirate Hooker: What "health care system" is taking nude pictures of patients that anyone would want to see?

I mean, if someone took pictures of my 70-something mom when she was dying of cancer, they're not pictures you'd want to see, unless you had a very specific and farked-up fetish.

Rule 34 applied to life, even more real.


Yeah I know.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: kindms: allthesametome: I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead.  If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

Like I said, probably in the minority.

would they dissuade someone from hiring you ? smoker ? drinker ? depression ? STDs

You might be in the minority but a HR drone doing a random internet search that shows you are a potential medical cost to the company might have an impact on you

The only people that do that are looking to be sued for discrimination.

https://www.adp.com/spark/articles/2017/03/why-googling-candidates-before-you-decide-to-interview-them-is-against-the-law.aspx


It's only illegal if you get caught!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: kindms: allthesametome: I'm probably in the minority, but go ahead and post whatever you like. You want to post my private medical records, go ahead.  If someone is that interested in my medical history chances are they know how to find it or already asked me. I'd shut the hospital down before I paid a ransom to these farkers.

Like I said, probably in the minority.

would they dissuade someone from hiring you ? smoker ? drinker ? depression ? STDs

You might be in the minority but a HR drone doing a random internet search that shows you are a potential medical cost to the company might have an impact on you

The only people that do that are looking to be sued for discrimination.

https://www.adp.com/spark/articles/2017/03/why-googling-candidates-before-you-decide-to-interview-them-is-against-the-law.aspx


Well, if you use bing, you're fine.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PICS, and they can keep the blue waffle ones...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
on second thought...keep them all.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: LOOK AT THE BAD HACKERS THAT DID THIS and pay no attention to our slack security posture that allowed it to happen


I liked how they focused on the easy putt of "condemning such a despicable act" to take the focus on how it happened

/of course, we can't blame victims tho
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: So, while in an ideal world sites would be secure, it only takes one person being sloppy with their password or one tiny bug that doesn't get patched, for a site to be compromised.


Yes, but everything you found and reported was okayed by design teams, management, and C-Suite people. None of them were a single person making a mistake.
 
