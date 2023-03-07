 Skip to content
(Famadillo)   The best way to celebrate St. Pats? Not the beer, but the smell.... you can now smell like St. Patrick's Day   (famadillo.com) divider line
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piss and vomit?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning peat?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Um.. I already do.
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The smell of St. Patrick's Day is a stale, sickly sweet smell.

talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Been there, done that, I have had a pitcher of beer accidentally spilled on me, twice.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Piss and vomit?


Name definitely checks out.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The day before St Paddy's day, go ahead and eat a whole bag of black licorice. Then, just wait.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Piss and vomit?


Was going to say this. Went to mardi gras in NO once. Clearly remember the smell of the slurry that was in the gutters of the french quarter.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It could go for the smell of corned beef and cabbage right now, but the smell that comes a couple hours later isn't as nice.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: The smell of St. Patrick's Day is a stale, sickly sweet smell.

Technically, that's the smell of March 18th.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just checked the website, and I ain't spraying myself with stuff that comes 6 bucks a bottle. I already have this -

Armchair_Invective
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ideally, it would be going on a date with Aislinn Bea.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wax_on: Drunken Rampage: Piss and vomit?

Was going to say this. Went to mardi gras in NO once. Clearly remember the smell of the slurry that was in the gutters of the french quarter.


Strangely, Boca Raton has several Irish pubs that will have that delightful smell outside of them on 3/18.

/O'Connell's used to be one of them and owned by friends
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Smell like a redhead?

Always Sunny - Redhead
Youtube NyYBr64wMAw
 
pirviii
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Piss and vomit?


I was thinking vomit and cabbage.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pirviii: Drunken Rampage: Piss and vomit?

I was thinking vomit and cabbage.


And regret.
 
