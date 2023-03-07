 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A distinctly California twist on the "age-old threat awakened by human carelessness" trope   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Creepy, Landslide, Earth, Gravity, Rain, Sewage, Real estate, Los Angeles, Science  
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question: Why couldn't it be conservative Orange County instead?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried raking their forests?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a glacier made of dirt? Fun.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know with this having gone on for 67 years now I don't have a ton of sympathy for people  living there.
 
binox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA

"It's so Mickey Mouse, so substandard," he said. "You have a luxury community with world-class golf courses and amazing views of the ocean, but some homeowners are literally living in Third World conditions."


/ Literally you say?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many rich pricks are going to wash into the sea?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to start building the Sepulveda Sea Wall!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rancho Palos Verdes is Spanish for Blue Waffle Estates
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I believe the term we are looking for is "geo-staples".
 
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry about it. Shouldn't be a problem. Sleep tight.

cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

binox: FTFA

"It's so Mickey Mouse, so substandard," he said. "You have a luxury community with world-class golf courses and amazing views of the ocean, but some homeowners are literally living in Third World conditions."


/ Literally you say?


They engage in long monologues about the days in the before times, when land stayed where it was like God intended.  "Someday..." they muse, "Someday this will all slide into the sea.  Are we really any different?"  Then they go on for like 2500 words about humanity's impermanence and our relationship to the planet.  Then they have cocktails and snipe at each other as they futilely attempt to one up the next person, at the same time fully aware that some day, they too will slide into the sea.  It's tre Fitzgerald thereabouts
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A chunk of Rancho Palos Verdes is sliding into the sea. Can the city stop it?

Perhaps they should launch a few missiles at Poseidon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many times can some houses exist before they are washed to the sea?
How many houses built on these cliffs were built after 1963?
How small a number could you count to measure my lack of sympathy?

The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.

/fart
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

binox: FTFA

"It's so Mickey Mouse, so substandard," he said. "You have a luxury community with world-class golf courses and amazing views of the ocean, but some homeowners are literally living in Third World conditions."


/ Literally you say?


More like littorally, given their predicament.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quick, tie it tightly to the rest of America.  That should hold.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

binox: FTFA

"It's so Mickey Mouse, so substandard," he said. "You have a luxury community with world-class golf courses and amazing views of the ocean, but some homeowners are literally living in Third World conditions."


/ Literally you say?


Mrs Shirley has plenty o'family in PVE and RPV, and literally none of them live in third world conditions. Literally none of them live outside of US 1%er conditions. Are there exceptions? Yeah naw, literally not a chance.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was hoping for an Encino Man remake.
 
binox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: binox: FTFA

"It's so Mickey Mouse, so substandard," he said. "You have a luxury community with world-class golf courses and amazing views of the ocean, but some homeowners are literally living in Third World conditions."


/ Literally you say?

They engage in long monologues about the days in the before times, when land stayed where it was like God intended.  "Someday..." they muse, "Someday this will all slide into the sea.  Are we really any different?"  Then they go on for like 2500 words about humanity's impermanence and our relationship to the planet.  Then they have cocktails and snipe at each other as they futilely attempt to one up the next person, at the same time fully aware that some day, they too will slide into the sea.  It's tre Fitzgerald thereabouts


This pleased me
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

My question: Why couldn't it be conservative Orange County instead?


As opposed to the massively liberal bastion of RPV?  The place has a trump national golf club.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

How many rich pricks are going to wash into the sea?


Not enough.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My brother used to live near there. Yeah, it's a fun road to drive.

NOT.

There are warning signs before you enter the area: DO NOT STOP CONSTANT LAND MOVEMENT

We did that once...we could almost feel the land moving under our feet.

Quite surreal.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So part of the plan is drill fresh water wells then pump the fresh water into the sea? In Southern California where we've been reading about water shortages for the past two decades? That's the plan that took 67 years to come up with?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In case you've forgotten, gentlemen, over five hundred lives were lost when the Van der Lip Dam gave way -- core samples have shown that beneath this bedrock is shale similar to the permeable shale in the Van der Lip disaster. It couldn't withstand that kind of pressure there. (referring to a new overleaf) Now you propose yet another dirt banked terminus dam with slopes of two and one half to one, one hundred twelve feet high and a twelve thousand acre water surface. Well, it won't hold. I won't build it. It's that simple -- I am not making that kind of mistake twice. Thank you,
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, your neighbors a bit inland are realizing they made a long term investment on your ocean view.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Welp, that sucks. We all got our crosses to bear. Good luck non-forward thinking house owners. <shrug>
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Disney's Frozen "Let It Go" Sequence Performed by Idina Menzel
Youtube moSFlvxnbgk
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The solution: a $25-million series of wells that will suck water out of the ground and spit it into the ocean, effectively drying up the lubricated landscape enough to stop the land from sliding.

Why spend millions on wells when the adult industry is right there and can do it cheaper and far more enthusiastically?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Listed as a 'fixer upper'.

substackcdn.comView Full Size
 
