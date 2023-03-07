 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero Zelensky: "Short version? The reason why we have not retreated from Bakhmut is the hunting of Russians there has been very, very fruitful. We have not reached our bag limit yet"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, Germany, City, Military, Donbass, United Kingdom, Donetsk, Russians  
11 Comments
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Battle of Huế.  Putting the Russians into a hurt locker and making them pay dearly for Bakhmut.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey if the Russians are going to just line up and let you shoot them go for it.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Happy Hunting!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well. The BBC is reporting 30k dead Russians trying to take Bakhmut, so, good. Sounds like Ukraine has found an efficient place to depopulate the country of Russian soldiers. I can't wait for the "Russians are building forts out of the corpses of their own comrades" story.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God I love this Guy! I when the war is over I wanna buy him a drink!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He upgraded his kill bots from 8-bit to 16-bit so the kill counter doesn't max out for each bot.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as they are killing 5 (NATO source) or 7 (Ukrainian source) Russians for every 1 Ukrainian loss, the Ukrainians should stand pat as long as possible.  No army can afford to lose 7 times the enemy for very long, even if a lot of the losses are prisoner conscripts.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alice_600: God I love this Guy! I when the war is over I wanna buy him a drink!


I don't think he'll ever be wanting for drinks again.  If Ukraine survives this war, he'll be a downright mythic figure for the country.  He'll be the Ukrainian equivalent of Lincoln or Churchill.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An even better way of putting this is that by exhausting the Russians and putting fear of the ZSU into them, i's going to make the summer campaign considerably less bloody for Ukraine.

By the time July rolls around, there's going to be no more fight in any of the Russian forces left.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One the one hand, I salute the cajones of wanting to stay and fight it out. Certainly up until this point Bakhmut has bled an absurd number of Russian lives for what they've gained. Bakhmut has held longer so far than Stalingrad did.

On the other hand...yikes dawg.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If I had to bet, I'm thinking at this point Ukraine is making a big point of staying to fight specifically to cover an active withdrawal or major counterattack. I'm hoping that's the case anyway.
 
