 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   They must've stolen the expensive stuff, because $1.7M worth of Franzia would require an oil tanker   (cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: Strange, Hotel, Robbery, Receptionist, Spain, Restaurant, Switzerland, Court, Spanish cuisine  
•       •       •

525 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 3:12 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking bets on how many of those bottles were fraudulent.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, at the going rate locally here, that would be about 570,000 litres of Franzia.

Not that, uh, I buy the stuff.

<.<
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
content.instructables.comView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cardboardeaux
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When cop math and restaurant mark up hook up and have a baby.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The couple and the hotel clerk.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
so much for the idea that Europeans are better dressed.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jeans and noisy jackets-   That's some good "go'n 2 court" dress'n dere, boy itellyouwat.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.


I've had wines that are several hundred dollars a bottle.  They were exquisite.  But I've also had wines that are $100 and even less that are just as exquisite.

I've never had a 200 year old bottle of wine, but from what I can tell, wine hits a certain peak balance after a couple of decades, and then kind of turns into a (not literal) mush.  iat doesn't go bad, certainly, but in terms of its character it plateaus and doesn't really improve.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A friend of mine took the Franzia bag out of the box, put it in his pants, and snuck it into a bar. He shoved the spigot through his fly-hole and started pouring cups for people. A naïve man approached me and said in a concerned voice "Hey I saw your friend pee in a cup and give it to a girl and she drank it!"

/lukewarm story bro
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.


That one is.  However, it is a sugary-sweet white.
/had a 1986
//prefer reds
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I recently discovered you can buy 200 Proof Food Grade Alcohol in bulk, either truck or rail car tanker.
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: fullyautomatic: I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.

I've had wines that are several hundred dollars a bottle.  They were exquisite.  But I've also had wines that are $100 and even less that are just as exquisite.

I've never had a 200 year old bottle of wine, but from what I can tell, wine hits a certain peak balance after a couple of decades, and then kind of turns into a (not literal) mush.  iat doesn't go bad, certainly, but in terms of its character it plateaus and doesn't really improve.


Yeah.  No this is a whole different category.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I recently discovered you can buy 200 Proof Food Grade Alcohol in bulk, either truck or rail car tanker.


Just don't ship it on a Norfolk Southern rail car through Ohio unless you have good insurance.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"When gold and jade fill the hall, their possessor cannot keep them safe."

― Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img.fark.net
2023-03-06[Main] They need to let it breathe, for four years(35)(+2)

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TFA: *describes the expensive stuff that was stolen*

Yeah, must've been the expensive stuff.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I recently discovered you can buy 200 Proof Food Grade Alcohol in bulk, either truck or rail car tanker.


It's only close to 200 proof.  Actual 200 proof, as in 100% pure alcohol, is all but impossible to make.

/Repeat after me:  hygroscopic.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

poot42: gilgigamesh: fullyautomatic: I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.

I've had wines that are several hundred dollars a bottle.  They were exquisite.  But I've also had wines that are $100 and even less that are just as exquisite.

I've never had a 200 year old bottle of wine, but from what I can tell, wine hits a certain peak balance after a couple of decades, and then kind of turns into a (not literal) mush.  iat doesn't go bad, certainly, but in terms of its character it plateaus and doesn't really improve.

Yeah.  No this is a whole different category.


Is it?

If I had a wine bottled in 1806 that costs a half a million dollars, it is possible I could drink it and declare it's worth every penny.  I could also drink it and conclude I've had better.

We will never know, but I'd be willing to bet my reaction would be a lot closer to the latter than the former possibility.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm so proud of you Farkers for already covering the absolutely necessary "judge" Jeanine Shapiro base.
Or as she calls it, Tuesday
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: poot42: gilgigamesh: fullyautomatic: I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.

I've had wines that are several hundred dollars a bottle.  They were exquisite.  But I've also had wines that are $100 and even less that are just as exquisite.

I've never had a 200 year old bottle of wine, but from what I can tell, wine hits a certain peak balance after a couple of decades, and then kind of turns into a (not literal) mush.  iat doesn't go bad, certainly, but in terms of its character it plateaus and doesn't really improve.

Yeah.  No this is a whole different category.

Is it?

If I had a wine bottled in 1806 that costs a half a million dollars, it is possible I could drink it and declare it's worth every penny.  I could also drink it and conclude I've had better.

We will never know, but I'd be willing to bet my reaction would be a lot closer to the latter than the former possibility.


I had a sip of some ridiculously expensive Scotch.  No clue what it was, i only know that the bottle cost over $2,000 and I want to say it was more like $4,000-5,000.

I learned that my dislike of Scotch has nothing to do with the quality.  It all tastes putrid to me.
 
Theeng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In my genius attempt to be sophisticated for a college party I brought a box of franzia and a cheese platter from Kroger.  In my defense I grew up in rural Tennessee.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


RIP Franzia
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A court spokesperson told CNN Tuesday the couple could not be named due to privacy reasons.

I can pick that booty out of a lineup though. I'd find out who she is from behind in no time.

/who wears that shiat to court?
//I mean yes, trash do in civil/criminal matters like family court in the USA but a nearly 2 million dollar case in spain?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I actually like Franzia. The chillable red. And Richards' Wild Irish Rose. Goes down like sweet iced tea on a hot day.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: poot42: gilgigamesh: fullyautomatic: I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.

I've had wines that are several hundred dollars a bottle.  They were exquisite.  But I've also had wines that are $100 and even less that are just as exquisite.

I've never had a 200 year old bottle of wine, but from what I can tell, wine hits a certain peak balance after a couple of decades, and then kind of turns into a (not literal) mush.  iat doesn't go bad, certainly, but in terms of its character it plateaus and doesn't really improve.

Yeah.  No this is a whole different category.

Is it?

If I had a wine bottled in 1806 that costs a half a million dollars, it is possible I could drink it and declare it's worth every penny.  I could also drink it and conclude I've had better.

We will never know, but I'd be willing to bet my reaction would be a lot closer to the latter than the former possibility.


You're not paying for the quality of the wine, you're paying for the bragging rights. It's just like jewelry and designer clothes.  Sure, up to a certain point you are paying for quality, past that point and you're just displaying your wealth rather than any sense of taste or style.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: gilgigamesh: poot42: gilgigamesh: fullyautomatic: I get that aged wines are better etc etc, but there's gotta be a blurry crossover line somewhere. Is a wine from 1806 still drinkable? I'm no wine scientist but that just seems risky.

I've had wines that are several hundred dollars a bottle.  They were exquisite.  But I've also had wines that are $100 and even less that are just as exquisite.

I've never had a 200 year old bottle of wine, but from what I can tell, wine hits a certain peak balance after a couple of decades, and then kind of turns into a (not literal) mush.  iat doesn't go bad, certainly, but in terms of its character it plateaus and doesn't really improve.

Yeah.  No this is a whole different category.

Is it?

If I had a wine bottled in 1806 that costs a half a million dollars, it is possible I could drink it and declare it's worth every penny.  I could also drink it and conclude I've had better.

We will never know, but I'd be willing to bet my reaction would be a lot closer to the latter than the former possibility.

I had a sip of some ridiculously expensive Scotch.  No clue what it was, i only know that the bottle cost over $2,000 and I want to say it was more like $4,000-5,000.

I learned that my dislike of Scotch has nothing to do with the quality.  It all tastes putrid to me.


It's an acquired taste...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: When cop math and restaurant mark up hook up and have a baby.


we lived in Galloway OH. a neighbor was an elderly man, cool guy. was an Ohio cop for a few years. one night was on a call for a liquor store break in. he told me squad cars pulled up one after the other and loaded their trunks. that's when he decided law enforcement wasn't for him after all.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.