 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Breaking 911)   Two planes bump wings at Logan Airport. Before the pandemic they would have just shaken hands   (breaking911.com) divider line
13
    More: Repeat, Logan International Airport, Boeing 737, United Airlines, Boeing, Airline, Federal aviation, Federal Aviation Administration, Monday morning  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that like docking?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least it didn't happen during a threesome.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?  That's two days in a row!

https://fark.com/comments/12777436/
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not gay unless you're looking at each other's fuselage while you do it.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it a terrorist fist bump?  Or a regular one?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Is that like docking?


Wing bumping would be more like scissoring, I would think.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone have a view of it?
 
mentula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well done there, subbi.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't know Wolverine had an airport named after him...
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well it's about time sonnnn. Your mother Cessna and me want grandplanes someday, and we're not getting any younger here!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
USE YAH BLINKAH, DICKHEAD!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Did anyone have a view of it?


It's on onlyturbofans.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just the (wing) tips.

\not the shoes
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.