(CBS News)   You're not going to believe this but a man called Dolphin Dave has been accused of harassing a dolphin. Penguin Phil has no comment   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked about the incident, Jiménez told officers "he's not going to stop swimming with whales and dolphins, 'because it's magical and others do much worse things, I mean it's not like I'm some perv like that Porpoise Paul guy'"
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
[cetacean needed]
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Orca Oscar unavailable for comment.
 
olorin604
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fark one goat...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey, why did they name them "humpback" whales if I wasn't supposed to do that?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: When asked about the incident, Jiménez told officers "he's not going to stop swimming with whales and dolphins, 'because it's magical and others do much worse things, I mean it's not like I'm some perv like that Porpoise Paul John McAfee guy'"


FTFY
 
