(Some Guy) Hero Boy who spent 3 years sleeping in a tent is going back to his room. See dear, I told you he would eventually apologize to his sister   (talker.news) divider line
27
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 3 years of wanking outside, I, too, would be ready to come inside.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to be snarky, but I can't - good on him.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last three years were in tents.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, subby. The article clearly states that he was doing this to raise awareness for cancer after losing a family friend. It says NOTHING about doing this out of stubbornness to avoid apologizing to a sibling, whether that apology was warranted or not.

Your headline is deceptive and you should be ashamed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Now, subby. The article clearly states that he was doing this to raise awareness for cancer after losing a family friend. It says NOTHING about doing this out of stubbornness to avoid apologizing to a sibling, whether that apology was warranted or not.

Your headline is deceptive and you should be ashamed.


A deceptive headline?  ON FARK?!?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: After 3 years of wanking outside, I, too, would be ready to come inside.


I'm thinking about buying a tent and coming outside.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He raised enough money to fund 15 full-time hospice nurses for a year.

Wonderful effort by a really good person...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All you had to do was put up the dishes.

/ Good kid
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gunga galunga: Now, subby. The article clearly states that he was doing this to raise awareness for cancer after losing a family friend. It says NOTHING about doing this out of stubbornness to avoid apologizing to a sibling, whether that apology was warranted or not.

Your headline is deceptive and you should be ashamed.

A deceptive headline?  ON FARK?!?


You'd be surprised. Why just the other day, somebody submitted a story with the headline "Mother of the Year", but upon reading the article, it turned out that the mother's actions were quite horrific indeed.

Whomever that subby was, they need to read up on what the proper criteria is for the Mother of the Year title.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, he's becoming interested in girls and realizing they won't want to hang out in a tent?

/it's sad boys have to live in tents to raise funds for nurses
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

koder: After 3 years of wanking outside, I, too, would be ready to come inside.


If you've pitched a tent for more than four hours, consult a physician.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nytmare: The last three years were in tents.


...on purpose.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: koder: After 3 years of wanking outside, I, too, would be ready to come inside.

I'm thinking about buying a tent and coming outside.


Once your tent is pitched it is important to open the flap before you come outside.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good man.  Well done.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nytmare: The last three years were in tents.


... fark this, i'm not even gonna type my joke.

/please close the place down
//thread ended already
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nytmare: The last three years were in tents.


now is the winter of his discount tent.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

koder: After 3 years of wanking outside, I, too, would be ready to come inside.


well I mean technically he was IN the tent...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
also, [insert meme twitter post here about how sad it is that the US has to crowdfund things that should be fully funded as a public service here]
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was like is that impressive was the kid in AZ or ND what are we talking? Then I see the south of England in his garden. Oh did it dip down to 30F and get up to a balmy 68F in the summer. The rain all the time would start to suck. Even in a good tent you're gettin a little moist just with the water coming in when you leave and return. I guess good on him for pulling in a million bucks.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: nytmare: The last three years were in tents.

now is the winter of his discount tent.


Another ancient but well-loved meme.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Kit Fister: nytmare: The last three years were in tents.

now is the winter of his discount tent.

Another ancient but well-loved meme.


Glad it still checks out. :P
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Luna - Pup Tent (Live on KEXP)
Youtube hUA9twYZtDA
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Think thats called living in LA here.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB: A classmate of mine in junior high built a teepee in a back pasture on his family property and lived in it (3 years; 13-15 yrs old). It wasn't some kid teepee, he built the real deal. I'd guess the floor was around 200 sq/f. He did it for the hell of it, not for any charity. That's the type of dude he was and still is actually. We are still in close contact, even though he now lives in Perth Australia.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gunga galunga: Now, subby. The article clearly states that he was doing this to raise awareness for cancer after losing a family friend. It says NOTHING about doing this out of stubbornness to avoid apologizing to a sibling, whether that apology was warranted or not.

Your headline is deceptive and you should be ashamed.

A deceptive headline?  ON FARK?!?


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Andrew Henry's Meadow
 
Daer21
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: also, [insert meme twitter post here about how sad it is that the US has to crowdfund things that should be fully funded as a public service here]


This is the UK. Different '3rd world health care system' (tm).
 
