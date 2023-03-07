 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   More on Putin's mad tank building skills: He's now merging his army with his navy and making 'Frankenstein tanks'   (thesun.ie) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad Maxim - Blyat Road
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Russia is having to take decades old Soviet era tanks out of storage, and hope they still work, and cobble together things like this with whatever bits they have lying around, just as Ukraine is getting Leopards, Challengers, Abrahams etc?

/Grabs popcorn.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just what Russians do. Allegedly, rivers and lakes across the old Soviet Union are littered with tanks that sank while doing underwater training. I mean, tank crews regularly drown in the US during river crossings as well, but we don't even make our tankers drive underwater.

Carter Pewterschmidt: So Russia is having to take decades old Soviet era tanks out of storage, and hope they still work, and cobble together things like this with whatever bits they have lying around, just as Ukraine is getting Leopards, Challengers, Abrahams etc?

/Grabs popcorn.


I want video.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only merger between Army and Navy that I'll allow:

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACHTUALLY, Frankenstein was the tank builder.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure that the armor on these things is perfectly capable of defending against modern anti-tank weapons.

/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NLAW
 
Bondith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ACHTUALLY, Frankenstein was the tank builder.


"Tankenstein" was right there.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We recovered these trucks for you guys at Chernobyl and added some Civil War era machine guns to it. Seems legit!"

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
deathmobile 2.0
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm no expert, but I didn't think tanks could float.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sid from Toy Story grew up and moved to Russia?
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well they finally did it. They killed my f*cking tank.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This calls for https://putintank.ytmnd.com/
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Mad Maxim - Blyat Road


Ukraniandome. One country enters, one country leaves.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bondith: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ACHTUALLY, Frankenstein was the tank builder.

"Tankenstein" was right there.


Beat me to it.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like a target to me
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bondith: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ACHTUALLY, Frankenstein was the tank builder.

"Tankenstein" was right there.


Or, "Frankenstank"?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
so is it intended for static defense? you can't expect anyone to drive that into combat can you?

Anti-drone weapon?

What's the plan w this thing?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Bondith: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ACHTUALLY, Frankenstein was the tank builder.

"Tankenstein" was right there.

Or, "Frankenstank"?


I mean, "stank" is probably indicative of quality, but "Frankentank" seems better linguistically.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I'm no expert, but I didn't think tanks could float.


Maybe they should order them to drive to the beach or river, dive and leave the guns just above the water line.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ooh...those will burn up really nice...
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The plan could be to sink enough of these vehicles to form a tank bridge.  5 D chess.
 
Alebak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How many weird places can he get tanks from over there?

It feels like they've been hitting the bottom of the barrel in terms of material for a while now but he keeps finding shiat to keep it going. Are we going to hear about bullets made from melted down dental fillings next?

It's hard to tell what's legit news and what's "WOOOOO HE'S GETTING HIS shiat ROCKED" raa raa raa bullshiat.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just like the Navy, the Russian Army will be promoted to submarines
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We couldn't have gone with "Tankenstein" or "Frankentank"?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who would have thought recycling would be a part of a modern war effort?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maddogdelta: Just like the Navy, the Russian Army will be promoted to submarines
[external-preview.redd.it image 850x537]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
