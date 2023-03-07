 Skip to content
(CNN)   Northfolk Southern announces it's grown weary of limiting its disasters to train derailments, will began expanding into the realm of using its trains to kill passing truck drivers as well   (cnn.com) divider line
    Fail, Cuyahoga River, Rail transport, National Transportation Safety Board, Ohio, Cargo, Norfolk Southern conductor, Car, Truck  
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how Norfolk Southern Stock is doing?  Would be a shame if all those shareholders who wanted deregulation suddenly lost their shirts.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norfolk Southern immediately set his potential wages aside for the next round of stock buybacks.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.


Norfolk Southern's executives deserve all the scorn they get.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super glad we were able to get bipartisan support to break their unions. Good job D.C.!
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.

Norfolk Southern's executives deserve all the scorn they get.


The farking truck driver killed the train conductor.

BUT YES OF COURSE. WHO CARES ABOUT LIES?  BURN ALL THE THINGS I AM CURRENTLY MAD AT.

JFC.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.

Norfolk Southern's executives deserve all the scorn they get.


Jesus Christ, you're a mod?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio has the strength of their faith, they know that they will soon be rescued by Trump and the GQP.    No, wait, not Faith, I meant Delusion.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Bith Set Me Up: Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.

Norfolk Southern's executives deserve all the scorn they get.

The farking truck driver killed the train conductor.

BUT YES OF COURSE. WHO CARES ABOUT LIES?  BURN ALL THE THINGS I AM CURRENTLY MAD AT.

JFC.


I have the feeling that it was the truck that killed the conductor, not the driver...  but I didn't see any of the details.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzzcut73: Super glad we were able to get bipartisan support to break their unions. Good job D.C.!


It really was an unconscionable betrayal.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there more incidents with N-S lately, or is the media just OMGZZZ pants jizzing over every story they can put N-S in the headline since the East Palestine derailment?
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"prompting a National Transportation Safety Board investigation of the railway's safety culture due to the "number and significance" of recent accidents"

Poisoning an entire town wasn't enough? It took a 2nd derailment, and a dead worker to prompt the investigation?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.


Sounds qualified for a position at Norfolk Southern. I believe they just got another opening.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is stupid. Subby should feel stupid as should the mods. Hell, I feel dumber just posting here.

Shaddup...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean that one doesn't sound like it's Norfolk Southern's fault.

for once.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.


Fake the headline, get moar clicks.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I understand that letting Norfolk Southern murder everyone isn't good, but insisting that they not be allowed to murder anyone at all is equally unreasonable. Let's find a sensible compromise.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.


A factually incorrect headline that hits current trends in popular outrage is a winning combination for a greenlight around here.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are truck drivers called conductors now?

Bad subby, no donut.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why is a train company playing orchestra music around dump trucks? No wonder they can't keep their trains on the rails
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It seems that Ohioans are Norfolk Southern's natural enemy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bandito King: buzzcut73: Super glad we were able to get bipartisan support to break their unions. Good job D.C.!

It really was an unconscionable betrayal.


NO IT WAS COMITY
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Bandito King: buzzcut73: Super glad we were able to get bipartisan support to break their unions. Good job D.C.!

It really was an unconscionable betrayal.

NO IT WAS COMITY


Democratic Party Leadership: "Hey, unions, thanks for helping stop the Red Wave. Get farked."
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He woke up and realized he was in Ohio. Are we sure it wasn't suicide?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Shryke: Bith Set Me Up: Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.

Norfolk Southern's executives deserve all the scorn they get.

The farking truck driver killed the train conductor.

BUT YES OF COURSE. WHO CARES ABOUT LIES?  BURN ALL THE THINGS I AM CURRENTLY MAD AT.

JFC.

I have the feeling that it was the truck that killed the conductor, not the driver...  but I didn't see any of the details.


Wher good guy with truck?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: gameshowhost: Bandito King: buzzcut73: Super glad we were able to get bipartisan support to break their unions. Good job D.C.!

It really was an unconscionable betrayal.

NO IT WAS COMITY

Democratic Party Leadership: "Hey, unions, thanks for helping stop the Red Wave. Get farked."


I thought only one side was bad. Oops
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: gameshowhost: Bandito King: buzzcut73: Super glad we were able to get bipartisan support to break their unions. Good job D.C.!

It really was an unconscionable betrayal.

NO IT WAS COMITY

Democratic Party Leadership: "Hey, unions, thanks for helping stop the Red Wave. Get farked."


wonderful deep-thinking incentivization on their part

/not having to work two people's jobs and being able to merely use sick days.
//demanding ponies.
///
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shryke: You really, really can't read for shiat, subby.

And apparently the mods are worse.


Moronmitter can read just fine.  It's just, like usual, getting outraged about something that doesn't deserve being outraged about.

In this case, though, it's particularly egregious.  You can't even twist this into something wrong.  If a train crashes into a truck, it's the truck's fault.  I don't need to know any more details.  I don't need to know the full picture.  There's a zero percent chance it was the train's fault.

And what's more?  Train derailments and collisions happen A LOT.  Like literally almost every day.  It's just we normally never know about them (train derailments are gonna be like earthquakes after a big one where the media incessantly reports every single minor one for weeks afterwards when they otherwise wouldn't to scare people and get clicks)

But Fark, for whatever reason, likes to have their outrage machine churning at full volume.  So alas, continue being douchenozzles towards Northfolk Southern they shall be.
 
