(Straits Times)   Sometimes the original headline understates things by just a little bit. "Not forbidden for anaesthetists to leave surgery to take phone call but surgeons prefer those who don't". As do the patients, their next of kin, the hospital lawyers, everybody   (straitstimes.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Medicine, Surgeon, Patient, National University of Singapore, Physician, Surgery, Toilet, Singapore  
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One time I asked the anesthesiologist if I could administer the shot myself.  She said, "Sure... knock yourself out."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: One time I asked the anesthesiologist if I could administer the shot myself.  She said, "Sure... knock yourself out."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From what the anesthesiologist told me when I bumped into him in the hallway during my mom's surgery, they don't need to be in there all the time.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you can't leave your devices alone for a few hours you have a problem.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Oh sh*t, wow, I really gotta take this call.  Um, okay guys, everything's looking good. Numbers are good.  You should be totally solid for like...I dunno...three to five.  No it's fine, I'll be right over there.  If the machine starts to go 'bing', just wave and I'll be right in."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you can't leave your devices alone for a few hours you have a problem.


Probably less that then it's a long period of time with basically very little going on.  I'm not endorsing this shiat, but sitting around for a good long while doing nothing but some basic monitoring just in case is a lot like guard duty.  It's boring as shiat, and damn hard for humans to do well.  Can't allow that shiat (barring bathroom breaks and patient calls taken right outside the room if a nurse is monitoring - I'd not freak about that) but I can see where it comes from
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wildcardjack: If you can't leave your devices alone for a few hours you have a problem.

Probably less that then it's a long period of time with basically very little going on.  I'm not endorsing this shiat, but sitting around for a good long while doing nothing but some basic monitoring just in case is a lot like guard duty.  It's boring as shiat, and damn hard for humans to do well.  Can't allow that shiat (barring bathroom breaks and patient calls taken right outside the room if a nurse is monitoring - I'd not freak about that) but I can see where it comes from


Bet they're still billing for the time for the duration of the surgery.

Fine, if they don't have to be there, then they shouldn't be paid for the time they're not there either.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My mom was an anesthetist for about 40-45 years and I never heard her ever say she left a procedure. Now anesthesiologists? Yeah, you're lucky they wait until your out before hitting the golf course.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But they'd been trying to reach him about his car warranty for weeks.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you can't leave your devices alone for a few hours you have a problem.


Depending ...

Usually during a surgery there is a lot going on, and tweaks to the drug mix are necessary as you go.  And if your patient is too light they can be moving too much during a very delicate part of the process.  So you give them more to keep them still, then a-hole clips something important and down goes the blood pressure and suddenly there's 5 people in there shouting about what drug to push next, and it takes time to see If the last thing you tried worked, so ...

Yeah.  Wander off for a while.  Surely there won't be a problem.  At least Make sure a CRNA is there to sound the alarm.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There was an anesthesiologist in Sacramento that would put it in while the patient was out
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wildcardjack: If you can't leave your devices alone for a few hours you have a problem.

Probably less that then it's a long period of time with basically very little going on.  I'm not endorsing this shiat, but sitting around for a good long while doing nothing but some basic monitoring just in case is a lot like guard duty.  It's boring as shiat, and damn hard for humans to do well.  Can't allow that shiat (barring bathroom breaks and patient calls taken right outside the room if a nurse is monitoring - I'd not freak about that) but I can see where it comes from

Bet they're still billing for the time for the duration of the surgery.

Fine, if they don't have to be there, then they shouldn't be paid for the time they're not there either.


Not arguing, barring the aforementioned caveats.  Needing to authorize or whatnot something involving another patient is worth having someone stand one door away with a nurse ready to drag his ass in as needed

/barring a really complex messed up case like the one in the article that got the guy censured in Singapore
//if it's actually gonna be hard and fiddly, I wouldn't even be taking bathroom breaks unless it was some sort of true emergency
///unless it was a 4+ hour surgery or something, at that point biology is unlikely to take no for an answer
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CRNA's really help with this sort of thing.  Most places they do the actual drug pushes and the Doc just signs the paperwork and covers 4 rooms at a time, to provide backup if needed.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just use a mallet like in a cartoon.
 
