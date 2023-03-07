 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oh, when I do it, it's a 'flagrant abuse of expense account' and 'grounds for termination' but when a French guy does it, it's suddenly art? This is bull   (cnn.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prost insisted that he had little interest in the interiors or services of the strip clubs, which he always visited during the day. Instead, he hoped to learn more about American culture by creating objective, documentary-style photographs of establishments sitting at the intersection of sex, gender and commerce. Documenting changing attitudes toward sex through the lens of architecture, he added that the series was primarily of a landscape photography project.

I have found 'Bizarro Lambskincoat'.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he said, adding: "I heard from some people I met in Portland there are even strip clubs (that offer) vegan food."

This is true... um, I heard it from a friend, too

/and very good beer selection
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip clubs just aren't the same without cigarette smoke covering the smell of sweaty crack.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, who wants to see pictures of a strip club during the day!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one should ever look at a strip club in the daylight.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just the outside? What a  ------- --
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd say you'd learn more about American "culture" by examining everybody's internet search history (including the porn, of course) and their TV viewing history (including the porn, of course).
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, back in France . . .
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The first type, he added, could be found in "very American" settings, such as "around amusement parks and fast food and malls."

Next to sewage treatment plants?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dmitri Mishin

Fark user imageView Full Size

Whew close one there!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ahh wrong thread!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, back in France . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably looks a little classier without the truck du garbage.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, the 35,00 € book is sold out.

/ I wanted it for research purposes
// Not a supplement for Google Street View
/// Yeah, that's it
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I went to maybe 3 different strip clubs after I turned 18, I do not see the appeal at all. Sure dancing naked women are fun to watch, but I probably spent over 100 each night and for what? I could watch prOn for free. Haven't been back to one in over 20 years.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Meanwhile, back in France . . .

[Fark user image 850x599]

Probably looks a little classier without the truck du garbage.


<chuckle>
The guy in the blue shirt entering, watching the photographer.
"I hope that's not my wife's PI"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heh, I was just thinking this morning that America needs a second sexual revolution and legalize prostitution.

Think about it. It would solve the "incel" problem. They are involuntarily celibate, it's right there on the tin! If your partner cheats on you, go get the "Cheated On Special G/BFE". Would you cheat on your wife/husband if they could go down the street and get a literal Chad or Stacy for revenge? Hell, half of the hurt from infidelity comes from being denied and lonely while they were out having fun, and you're too sad to go make a new relationship just to have sex. Half of the joy from a happy, healthy relationship is knowing they could have anyone but they only want you.

OnlyFans is damn near legal prostitution! Paying for Only Fans is like paying a Horny Tax.

Anecdotally, the happiest times of my life were when I could easily get laid, and the happiest places I've visited in the world were where every and anyone could easily get laid. It's just sex. Everyone's all relaxed and chill.

I think that's why gays and lesbians are so happy, they can go out to a club and just start kissing someone and take them home, for free. I've seen it! Just back the U-Haul up to the house, we're living together now. It's a lot harder for cis folks. There's dating and pregnancy, if you even get that far. Hell, I get jelly sometimes. Just a lil jelly tho.

Legalizing and regulating prostitution would reduce crime, reduce sex trafficking, reduce violence, reduce transmission of diseases, pacify the extremists, strengthen relationships and increase general happiness.

My modest proposal.
Love, WSE
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davypi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: he said, adding: "I heard from some people I met in Portland there are even strip clubs (that offer) vegan food."


I don't know if this is still true, but when I moved to Portland in 99, I was told that we have the most strip clubs per person among major metro areas in America.

Incidentally, I was also told that they have the lowest churches per capita.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Heh, I was just thinking this morning that America needs a second sexual revolution and legalize prostitution.



If we support a woman's right to make decisions about her own body we MUST legalize prostitution.

Discuss.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Meanwhile, back in France . . .

[Fark user image 850x599]

Probably looks a little classier without the truck du garbage.


CSB: Back in 1973 I latched on to a European bus tour with a bunch of other high school kids. I won't go into detail about Amsterdam and Bavaria except that those visits resembled a girls (and guys) gone wild video. Our chaperones gave up quickly. Halfway between Geneva and Paris the bus got a flat tire or something. As a result we were so late getting to our hotel in Pigalle that nearly all the working girls were already off the street. (No, the neighborhood really isn't classy.) I woke up the next morning before everyone else and ventured up the street to find the establishment pictured above. The part with the windmill, still apparently a cabaret, was not yet open. The other part was a movie theater showing a Clint Eastwood spaghetti western. I found out all about French movie theaters. Yes, you can get beer in a glass. And yes, you're obligated to tip the guy who shows you to your seat, as well as the restroom attendant. The actors spoke Italian and the subtitles were in French, but the movie was simple enough to understand.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Think about it. It would solve the "incel" problem. They are involuntarily celibate, it's right there on the tin!


You're missing the rotted out heart that creates the highly condensed and charred core of an incel:  They have enormously off-reality views of their own importance and worth.  They are so far beyond their own real world that they can't imagine lowering themselves to paying for sex.  That might allow some sliver of truth into their head space in which they are not already perfect and might actually admit that they are the true problem in all of their life's journeys and troubles.

Nope I'm afraid the only way to fix the incel thing is to give them something to really worry about:  Mandatory castrations for all virgins over the age of 30, and the implementation of cock-punches over standard TCP/IP for anyone who trolls forums and/or is detected as having multiple accounts on the same web site.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Makes sense to me

/ but political life seems more like mad max style raw power grabs these days than anything resembling respect for members of the community.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: he said, adding: "I heard from some people I met in Portland there are even strip clubs (that offer) vegan food."

This is true... um, I heard it from a friend, too

/and very good beer selection


Ah...Casa Diablo.  They are also famous for making change with $2 bills...and all the drink prices are in multiples of 2.

I've also enjoyed the famous $7 steak dinner and salad bar at The Acropolis.  And IMHO, their beer selection is even better.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Wine Sipping Elitist: Think about it. It would solve the "incel" problem. They are involuntarily celibate, it's right there on the tin!

You're missing the rotted out heart that creates the highly condensed and charred core of an incel:  They have enormously off-reality views of their own importance and worth.  They are so far beyond their own real world that they can't imagine lowering themselves to paying for sex.  That might allow some sliver of truth into their head space in which they are not already perfect and might actually admit that they are the true problem in all of their life's journeys and troubles.

Nope I'm afraid the only way to fix the incel thing is to give them something to really worry about:  Mandatory castrations for all virgins over the age of 30, and the implementation of cock-punches over standard TCP/IP for anyone who trolls forums and/or is detected as having multiple accounts on the same web site.


Oh yeah? And who will be the Cock Punch Police?!

Because sign me up
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Wine Sipping Elitist: Heh, I was just thinking this morning that America needs a second sexual revolution and legalize prostitution.


If we support a woman's right to make decisions about her own body we MUST legalize prostitution.

Discuss.


Sounds about right to me. If I can make money with my hands, the rest of me is fair game, and the same for all genders.

How about this one?

Blowjobs are a form of Free Speech.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Oh yeah? And who will be the Cock Punch Police?!

Because sign me up


Somewhere out there an AI working for a three letter agency just gained its sentience.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MUST BE SINGLE!

/yeah right @ little interest in the interior or service of these places
 
