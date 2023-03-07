 Skip to content
(Insider)   New Chinese rules on advertising prompt changes. Big deal, I've been watching livestreams of men in lingerie for years   (insider.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, China, Marketing, Woman, E-commerce, Man, South China Morning Post, Business, Female  
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Republicans are afraid of TikTok.

I mean they're afraid of literally everything, but nonetheless ...
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the 1970s...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winnie the Prude
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: Meanwhile, in the 1970s...

[Fark user image image 259x299]


I am highly offended by that image. But only because he looks better in lingerie than I do.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

America has a head start and perfected the art.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are boys supposed to become men there now?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: No wonder Republicans are afraid of TikTok.

I mean they're afraid of literally everything, but nonetheless ...


You see Asian men in lingerie and start thinking of Republicans?

Kinky.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Used to work for Juliet and Ophelia.

/Still as stupid as it was back then
 
