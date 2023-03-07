 Skip to content
(CNN)   Might as well be five charts showing the location on my friend Becky's body where they found the marijuana needles sticking out
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't it be the barrel/plunger of the of the syringes sticking out of her? Not the needles?

Unless she was already so hopped up on the reefer that she actually stuck the needle all the way through her body so that it emerged on the other side. Which is terrifying in its own way, and yet one more dire warning in the potentially fatal consequences of even the slightest dalliance with the demon weed.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and how do people feel about it

oh f*ck off
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's already killed enough people that they had to invent the COVID pandemic to cover it up.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wouldn't it be the barrel/plunger of the of the syringes sticking out of her? Not the needles?

Unless she was already so hopped up on the reefer that she actually stuck the needle all the way through her body so that it emerged on the other side. Which is terrifying in its own way, and yet one more dire warning in the potentially fatal consequences of even the slightest dalliance with the demon weed.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
xtalman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vote for legalizing recreational weed here  in Oklahoma today.    State maybe be conservative but most folks I know across the political spectrum like their weed.

/Border stores are hoping for the sweet Texas cash if it passes.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a political and cultural issue that defies all the rules we might've learned in civics class

Now where have I seen that argument before?

Cannabevets 2: Ooga-Boogaloo.
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These threads just aren't the same without tirob 😔
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xtalman: Vote for legalizing recreational weed here  in Oklahoma today.    State maybe be conservative but most folks I know across the political spectrum like their weed.

/Border stores are hoping for the sweet Texas cash if it passes.


Doesn't OK already have a big medical marijuana industry?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We (Oklahoma) are voting on recreational weed legalization today. I voted early, the place wasn't exactly packed with voters and the other two people were elderly men (not sure if that bodes well or ill for passage).

Maybe the younger voters will show up en masse later today. *shrug*
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I live in Missouri. We recently voted for recreational. I live in Creve Coeur which is a suburb of St. Louis. Tax initiative being put forward today says let's increase the tax from 10% to 13% because now the city wants a taste of that sweet, sweet free tax money. I don't know first hand, of course, but they've already priced themselves out of the market. Why would someone pay $80 for something they can get for $50 which is at least as good as what they're selling?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The best part about driving to Michigan from Ohio for cannabis is avoiding Indiana entirely. Not one red cent, assholes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the law here in VA is still fubar'd.  You can possess it but not buy, trade, or sell it.  I guess it just falls from the heavens?  Similarly you can grow but can't buy, trade or sell seeds.
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I think the law here in VA is still fubar'd.  You can possess it but not buy, trade, or sell it.  I guess it just falls from the heavens?  Similarly you can grow but can't buy, trade or sell seeds.


It's how it was here in WA before the retail store plan got put into place.   The only difference is we can't grow it, which is kind of bogus, but I probably wouldn't, since it's too big of a hassle doing it right.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I think the law here in VA is still fubar'd.  You can possess it but not buy, trade, or sell it.  I guess it just falls from the heavens?  Similarly you can grow but can't buy, trade or sell seeds.


And the one summer in the early 2000s when it was decriminalized in Switzerland, you couldn't smoke it. They sold it in "pot purri" shops so you could gently heat it in water.

/It was fun getting high and hiking the alps, but I hate disingenuous stupid bullshiat like this
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
🎵We don't smoke marijuana in Muskogee
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
reflects how the issue now transcends politics

If it now transcends politics then why are all the states that haven't legalized it deeply red states?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I think the law here in VA is still fubar'd.  You can possess it but not buy, trade, or sell it.  I guess it just falls from the heavens?  Similarly you can grow but can't buy, trade or sell seeds.


You can't "trade" it, and you certainly can't "sell" it, but you can "share" it with another adult--up to one ounce, in fact. And since nobody is going to smoke an entire ounce in one sitting, that means, practically, that you can give away up to an ounce to any one person. And then another ounce to another person. And so on. And if some of those people decide at some later date to give you something that you're interested in, like a nice bottle of wine or some steaks or, I dunno, a gold watch or something, well, that's up to them.
 
wish I was
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
/threadjack/

What resources can y'all recommend for creating effective charts/infographics?

Thank you.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It has been nice in Michigan.  Order online, drive up, done.  You can have it delivered if you order enough.

I feel like it should ease up some of the heavier drug use.

If you can't chill with a cocktail or a joint or a gummy or whatever, don't cry to me if you end up ODing or being thrown in jail.

As for the whole "gateway drug" thang, I know a whole lot of people who have smoked weed for decades who never did anything stronger because they had the brains to stay away from the hard stuff.

Sad that alcohol has messed up so many people....good luck trying to get rid of it at this point.

It will be interesting to see what the long term health effects might be.  At least smokers have the chance to do edibles instead.  I still prefer to roll a fatty.
 
