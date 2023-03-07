 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Let's go over to Lloyd's and see what he's got on Endurance   (bbc.com) divider line
thisispete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love stuff like this. Little traditions that have survived the move to spreadsheets and cold data. I'm sure Lloyd's has those too but I guess nautical traditions are remarkably persistent.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd mix it up every once in awhile and loudly proclaim "I do not not decline abandonment!"

/ Probably one of many reasons why I don't work at Lloyds
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cool link, Subbles. Thanks!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Very interesting... Not sure if it's in there and I missed it or not, but is this EVERY ship, or only ones covered by Lloyd's? I could kind of see them being the curator of all wrecks, since they are already in the whole "data retention" field anyway...
 
