 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Famous oncologist Dr. David Agus plagiarized nearly 100 passages for his new book on animal health secrets. Sounds like a wannabe veterinarian   (insider.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 12:40 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Do they call me Agus, the book writer?"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe Stern will stop worshiping him now.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't care who originally came up with the concept, the ability to imitate a Wombat's perfectly cubed shiats is awesome on so many levels.  I don't even flush public toilets any more just to see the look on the next user's face when they come out.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, I get it, he plagiarized from Wikipedia. I though he was plagiarizing from the animals themselves which I thought would be pretty cool that a rhino would be writing a dissertation about how his ground up horns make good gas station hard on pills and stuff.
Please, continue on.
 
jmr61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wonder if Howard Stern will give him an hour to explain this?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The hype around the book was partly because of Agus' high-profile reputation.

...as a proven plagiarist.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too bad the actual LA Times article that Insider is ripping off is behind a paywall.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Oh, I get it, he plagiarized from Wikipedia. I though he was plagiarizing from the animals themselves which I thought would be pretty cool that a rhino would be writing a dissertation about how his ground up horns make good gas station hard on pills and stuff.
Please, continue on.


He plagiarized from EVERYBODY.

The Times found that in his book, "The Book of Animal Secrets: Nature's Lessons for a Long and Happy Life," Dr. David Agus appears to have plagiarized at least 95 times from a slew of sources including big-name outlets like The New York Times and National Geographic and even Wikipedia.
But, according to the LA Times, Agus also lifted passages from small, niche sites like the Times Union Online, a newspaper serving Kosciusko County, Indiana.
One chapter plagiarized large chunks of a listicle called "The Ten Craziest Facts You Should Know About A Giraffe," from the blog of a South African safari company, according to the Times.

Seriously, this guy's an asshole and a thief. He's hoping that the "apology" will be enough - I'll be curious to see who goes after him for the IP theft...

"This book contains important lessons, messages, and guidance about health that I wanted to convey to the readers," he wrote in his statement. "I do not want these mistakes to interfere with that effort. Once again, I apologize."

Utter bullshiat. He knows full well that if he doesn't publish, he can't promote himself and can't get others to do so, either - a full retraction of the book would be expensive as hell not just to him, but to the publisher and all the folks trying to make bank off of him, so he's going to try the "my bad - is this one better?' routine and hope no one remembers that he's an asshole and a thief.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jmr61: Wonder if Howard Stern will give him an hour to explain this?


Howard Stern is still a thing?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Next time you pay some broke college kid to write a book for you, make sure you double check it before you pay.

Don't publishers use plagerism checking software?

/or did he use chatgpt
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why didn't use an artificial intelligence text generator?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Utter bullshiat. He knows full well that if he doesn't publish, he can't promote himself and can't get others to do so, either - a full retraction of the book would be expensive as hell not just to him, but to the publisher and all the folks trying to make bank off of him, so he's going to try the "my bad - is this one better?' routine and hope no one remembers that he's an asshole and a thief.


"OK, I've rewritten all the stolen material so it isn't a verbatim copy, we cool now?"
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: jmr61: Wonder if Howard Stern will give him an hour to explain this?

Howard Stern is still a thing?


Howard Stern has always been a "thing".
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.