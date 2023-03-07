 Skip to content
Man who shot a gun in a synagogue claims that they were prayer bullets and his form of worship.
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried Lead:
Among statements police say Mishin made during interrogation:
He's related to Jewish people and harbors no anger against Jews;
He converses with world dictators in North Korea and Japan, as well as with members of Norteños and Sureños gangs;
He lives on a submarine;
Weapons found at his home were movie props.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: Buried Lead:
Among statements police say Mishin made during interrogation:
He's related to Jewish people and harbors no anger against Jews;
He converses with world dictators in North Korea and Japan, as well as with members of Norteños and Sureños gangs;
He lives on a submarine;
Weapons found at his home were movie props.


FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS.

"He admitted to being at the [synagogue]," SFPD Sgt. Michael Zhang told the court. "He told me he was there, shot the gun, that he did it because it's a form of prayer-it's his form of prayer."
"He was there to pray for his friend's bird," Zhang later clarified.

Riiiight. Because this, too, was a form of "prayer?"

During Monday's preliminary hearing, Rabbi Bentziyon Pil said he was teaching a class when Mishin showed up and said, "Regards to you from the Mossad," referencing the Israeli intelligence service.
Pil figured he was joking-until Mishin allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting it overhead.
"At that moment, I reminded myself about the shooting in San Diego, and I thought it was the last seconds of my life," Pil testified, referring to a 2019 mass shooting at a Poway synagogue that killed one person and injured three.
Pil said he was about to run to the synagogue's kitchen for a knife to attack the shooter once his magazine ran out-but Mishin left before the rabbi could execute the plan.

C'mon.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only meant to frighten and terrorize people. What's the law against that?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Deputy Public Defender Olivia Taylor leaning into claims that Mishin is Jewish and suffers from mental illness to suggest his actions were not motivated by hatred. "

How the fark do these sorts of assholes keep getting actual real defense efforts from their public defenders? I've seen story after story about how the public defender system is stretched to its limits, how the average defendant assigned one gets about an hour of time on their case, often not even meeting their defense until the morning of the trial and finding the public defender is primarily there to hash out a plea deal to make the prosecutors life easier.

Then these sorts of folks, and also the Jan6 rioters, get a full scale legal strategy and and actual bona fide defense at trial.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he also regularly converses with Kim Jong Un, presumably so when the Norks fire missiles into the sea, they don't hit his front porch/hatch.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Anderson asked why the congregation didn't go to police sooner, Pil declined to say because he didn't want Mishin to hear.
The rabbi relented after Judge Loretta M. Giorgi explained how the American legal system gives defendants the right to hear all testimony.
"We felt police will let him go afterward and he will come and retaliate," Pil explained.

I take it no thin blue line stickers on his car.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, FFS.

"He admitted to being at the [synagogue]," SFPD Sgt. Michael Zhang told the court. "He told me he was there, shot the gun, that he did it because it's a form of prayer-it's his form of prayer."
"He was there to pray for his friend's bird," Zhang later clarified.


Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: "Deputy Public Defender Olivia Taylor leaning into claims that Mishin is Jewish and suffers from mental illness to suggest his actions were not motivated by hatred. "

How the fark do these sorts of assholes keep getting actual real defense efforts from their public defenders? I've seen story after story about how the public defender system is stretched to its limits, how the average defendant assigned one gets about an hour of time on their case, often not even meeting their defense until the morning of the trial and finding the public defender is primarily there to hash out a plea deal to make the prosecutors life easier.

Then these sorts of folks, and also the Jan6 rioters, get a full scale legal strategy and and actual bona fide defense at trial.


People charged with hate crimes will get a little more attention from the public defender.  If for no other reason than the prosecutor wants to make sure the defendant cant claim inadequate defense on appeal.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: When Anderson asked why the congregation didn't go to police sooner, Pil declined to say because he didn't want Mishin to hear.
The rabbi relented after Judge Loretta M. Giorgi explained how the American legal system gives defendants the right to hear all testimony.
"We felt police will let him go afterward and he will come and retaliate," Pil explained.

I take it no thin blue line stickers on his car.


It happened in San Francisco.  Letting criminals go is kind of their thing so it's a pretty reasonable concern.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Shall not be infringed! Next!


HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The revelation came up Monday in a San Francisco Superior Court hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence to proceed with Mishin's prosecution. The hearing adjourned without a decision.

LOL

Sorry y'all, shooting guns in your synagogue is one of his sincerely held beliefs.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "Deputy Public Defender Olivia Taylor leaning into claims that Mishin is Jewish and suffers from mental illness to suggest his actions were not motivated by hatred. "

How the fark do these sorts of assholes keep getting actual real defense efforts from their public defenders? I've seen story after story about how the public defender system is stretched to its limits, how the average defendant assigned one gets about an hour of time on their case, often not even meeting their defense until the morning of the trial and finding the public defender is primarily there to hash out a plea deal to make the prosecutors life easier.

Then these sorts of folks, and also the Jan6 rioters, get a full scale legal strategy and and actual bona fide defense at trial.


Read the article or the highlights of it Stratohead posted upthread. He's clearly ill.  The problem isn't defense lawyers but mental health resources.

(Which is not to suggest that better mental health resources will alleviate all of these types of incidents. Only reduce them. He's been in treatment for decades.)
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "Deputy Public Defender Olivia Taylor leaning into claims that Mishin is Jewish and suffers from mental illness to suggest his actions were not motivated by hatred. "

How the fark do these sorts of assholes keep getting actual real defense efforts from their public defenders? I've seen story after story about how the public defender system is stretched to its limits, how the average defendant assigned one gets about an hour of time on their case, often not even meeting their defense until the morning of the trial and finding the public defender is primarily there to hash out a plea deal to make the prosecutors life easier.

Then these sorts of folks, and also the Jan6 rioters, get a full scale legal strategy and and actual bona fide defense at trial.


so you want public defenders to not do their jobs...

then why have them?  or a trial at all for that matter...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: FormlessOne: Oh, FFS.

"He admitted to being at the [synagogue]," SFPD Sgt. Michael Zhang told the court. "He told me he was there, shot the gun, that he did it because it's a form of prayer-it's his form of prayer."
"He was there to pray for his friend's bird," Zhang later clarified.

YOU CANNOT PETITION THE LORD WITH PRAYER!


Well, you can if you threaten him. That's the whole point of the crucifix. To remind God what happens if he lets us down.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Target Builder: "Deputy Public Defender Olivia Taylor leaning into claims that Mishin is Jewish and suffers from mental illness to suggest his actions were not motivated by hatred. "

How the fark do these sorts of assholes keep getting actual real defense efforts from their public defenders? I've seen story after story about how the public defender system is stretched to its limits, how the average defendant assigned one gets about an hour of time on their case, often not even meeting their defense until the morning of the trial and finding the public defender is primarily there to hash out a plea deal to make the prosecutors life easier.

Then these sorts of folks, and also the Jan6 rioters, get a full scale legal strategy and and actual bona fide defense at trial.

so you want public defenders to not do their jobs...

then why have them?  or a trial at all for that matter...


It would be nice if the average public defendant got as enthusiastic and zealous public defense as these cases. Why is the full service public defense apparently reserved for loons and RWNJ rioters?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reverborama
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
