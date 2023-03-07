 Skip to content
(MSN)   Someone stole Drew's time machine, and says WWIII hasn't started yet, despite the daily Fark threads   (msn.com) divider line
15 Comments     (+0 »)
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WWII hasn't started yet?  When the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?  Your time machine sucks, buddy.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The figure, who goes by the name "Trevor the Time Traveller", is the latest person to claim they're from the future on the platform and they bring with them bad news.


Is this Trevor also a vampire from Hampden, ME?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time travelers rarely tell us about the cure for various cancers and world peace achievements.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Time travelers rarely tell us about the cure for various cancers and world peace achievements.


They rarely tell us anything that would verify their identity. Like, what's the football score or baseball score going to be tomorrow? Prove you're from the future in a way we can confirm, and then we'll listen to your drivel about the rest of it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hoblit: Time travelers rarely tell us about the cure for various cancers and world peace achievements.

They rarely tell us anything that would verify their identity. Like, what's the football score or baseball score going to be tomorrow? Prove you're from the future in a way we can confirm, and then we'll listen to your drivel about the rest of it.


Yeah, at least tell us when the Cleveland Browns make it to the Super Bowl!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not going to believe anyone who can't decide if they are using US or EU date formatting.

Or did they add a lot of new months in the future?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Time travelers rarely tell us about the cure for various cancers and world peace achievements.


Hell, at least give us some stock tips on the next Apple or Amazon to buy.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Recent reports that Drew Curtis is a Time Lord are in fact false."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Who would have ever guessed Ethiopia would get the bomb??"
 
powtard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Long live John Titor!!!
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical of these claims.  I could be persuaded by getting tomorrow's correct lotto numbers.
Then WTF do I care if the world ends?  I'll be in my underground bunker Rolex-Jacuzzi eating freeze dried shrimp cocktails and drinking pre-ban Four Loko, all day long.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

powtard: Long live John Titor!!!


But he promised us a civil war would eventually break out because a number of small skirmishes will keep ramping up until it is obvious...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Remember this date 2/21/2024 - something very big will happen," he wrote.
"29/5/2030 - A third world war will start, lasting 7 years between the north and south.

He can't even keep his date formats straight, why should I trust him?
 
ansius
‘’ less than a minute ago  

big pig peaches: I'm not going to believe anyone who can't decide if they are using US or EU date formatting.

Or did they add a lot of new months in the future?


How I know he's making it up: In the future, we'll all be using ISO format, or so the nerds tell me.
 
peachpicker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hoblit: Time travelers rarely tell us about the cure for various cancers and world peace achievements.

They rarely tell us anything that would verify their identity. Like, what's the football score or baseball score going to be tomorrow? Prove you're from the future in a way we can confirm, and then we'll listen to your drivel about the rest of it.


Seems like the people of Turkey would've appreciated a heads up about the massively destructive earthquake that was recently pending. That's the sort of information that a time traveler might share to, you know, benefit his fellow man and lend substantial credence to his other claims.

Attention-whoring bullshiat artists like this deserve, at best, ridicule and ignominy.
 
