 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Riverfront Times)   Stole some oatmeal cookies from the minimart? Answering my questions politely? Well, no choice but to beat you senseless   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, Blond, Police officer, Southeast Missouri State University, Police, Video of a police officer, Surveillance, Closed-circuit television, Shorts  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 6:59 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
should have stolen those Devil-testicled raisin cookies

/then you'd live 43V3R
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
while tumescent
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know, when you're only mildly surprised that the suspect wasn't black it's probably not a good thing
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
well...will he do it again?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He stole oatmeal raisin cookies? The officer might have had to use self defense if he, the victim, was trying to bring them back into the store.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: while tumescent


How can you tell?
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What? It's in their mission statement.

Protect & "Serve" (you with an ass whooping)
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Video of a police officer punching an unarmed man on the ground outside a gas station in Cape Girardeau


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.