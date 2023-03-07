 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Popular beer recalled for the only reason it's popular. Authorities warn consumers not to drink any of the watermelon-flavoured beer but that just seems like standard advice   (9news.com.au) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The watermelon-flavoured sour beer had been available online throughout the country and at the Your Mates Brew Pub in Warana

It sounds better than pineapple pizza.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Watermelon flavored sour beer?  Why not have somebody throw up into your mouth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing cool happens in San Antonio, to me.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Too much alcohol. Better drink whiskey instead.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Watermelon flavored sour beer?  Why not have somebody throw up into your mouth.


Because you never know what you're going to get.  Depending on what they've previously eaten the whole flavour profile is hiat and miss.
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An unplanned secondary fermentation? That could get explodey.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Too much alcohol. Better drink whiskey instead.


I'm guessing it's not ethyl alcohol produced in the secondary fermentation.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Watermelon flavored sour beer?  Why not have somebody throw up into your mouth.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What I never get about these fruity beers is... why not just order a hurricane?  or get a wine cooler?  Hell, even vodka mixed with some sort of juice sounds more refreshing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Jake Havechek: Watermelon flavored sour beer?  Why not have somebody throw up into your mouth.

[ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


Maybe Jake was trying to drum up interest and check for the like-minded - you don't know.  No kink shaming pal
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

electricjebus: What I never get about these fruity beers is... why not just order a hurricane?  or get a wine cooler?  Hell, even vodka mixed with some sort of juice sounds more refreshing.


Some people just like beer better than they like hard liquor drinks or wine - or random alcopops.  Fair enough if that's what you're into
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Watermelon flavored sour beer?  Why not have somebody throw up into your mouth.


I'm listening...
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sour? How about a watermelon ale. I've used it to kill slugs in the garden

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cheron: Sour? How about a watermelon ale. I've used it to kill slugs in the garden

[Fark user image 425x492]


That's the weirdest euphemism I've heard in awhile. "Honey, I'll be right back. I've gotta go kill some slugs in the garden"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Schmerd1948: Too much alcohol. Better drink whiskey instead.

I'm guessing it's not ethyl alcohol produced in the secondary fermentation.


It is ethyl alcohol, but fermenting fruit sugars will significantly change the flavour of the beer.
Otherwise not a health issue, will just taste funky and potentially burst the can if there was enough sugar in the fruit addition.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Schmerd1948: Too much alcohol. Better drink whiskey instead.

I'm guessing it's not ethyl alcohol produced in the secondary fermentation.


It most likely is, though there could be fusels produced as a byproduct. But that would just make the alcohol bite more noticeable or a little hot. The temperature of the fermentation would play a role. The amount of extra alcohol produced wouldn't be that high. I suspect the additional CO2 would be the main issue.
 
Plastic Diver Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Doesn't bother VB Longneck guy one bit, he'll still be drinking at 20 to 8 in the farking morning (video has NSFW language)

https://youtube.com/shorts/Ns15eHLDv1I?feature=share
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This would have been his time to shine.....RIP.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fairmont
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How high was the alcohol content they found? I see the listed alcohol content as being 3.5%, which to me makes it watered down watermelon piss juice. I've had beers at 12% alcohol content. I believe Sam Adams in the US makes a specialty beer at 28%. So if Australians are terrified that their 3.5% fruity beer was found to have 4% alcohol, I can only conclude they've become a bunch of pansies when it comes to drinking.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fairmont: How high was the alcohol content they found? I see the listed alcohol content as being 3.5%, which to me makes it watered down watermelon piss juice. I've had beers at 12% alcohol content. I believe Sam Adams in the US makes a specialty beer at 28%. So if Australians are terrified that their 3.5% fruity beer was found to have 4% alcohol, I can only conclude they've become a bunch of pansies when it comes to drinking.


When bottle-conditioning beer, the priming sugar added *could* increase the beer's ABV by as much as 0.2% at the high end, and that's essentially secondary fermentation. So I doubt this "additional alcohol" situation would have reached 4% ABV, and if it went much higher the cans would have burst because of the CO2 produced on top of the already carbonated liquid.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
alcoholic beverage with too much alcohol?

like spare change, no such thing
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fairmont: How high was the alcohol content they found? I see the listed alcohol content as being 3.5%, which to me makes it watered down watermelon piss juice. I've had beers at 12% alcohol content. I believe Sam Adams in the US makes a specialty beer at 28%. So if Australians are terrified that their 3.5% fruity beer was found to have 4% alcohol, I can only conclude they've become a bunch of pansies when it comes to drinking.


Brewdog made The End of History, which weighed in at 55%, and no, it didn't have distilled alcohol added. It was made the same way one would make an eisbock. Freeze off part of the water. They froze off a hell of a lot more of the water than is typical.

I had one of their previous efforts, the 41% abv Sink the Bismarck. I feared it might be disgusting, but it was actually pretty good.

The issue would be if the abv was significantly higher than the label indicated. That's not permitted.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Popular beer recalled in Queensland for having 'excess alcohol'" - TFA

...yeah, I'm sure everyone will get right on that...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i see one group trying to warn me off this foul tasting junk.

i see the actual news here is that this particular drink is an especially good value on the $/alcohol content measure.

"having 'excess alcohol'"
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fairmont: How high was the alcohol content they found? I see the listed alcohol content as being 3.5%, which to me makes it watered down watermelon piss juice. I've had beers at 12% alcohol content. I believe Sam Adams in the US makes a specialty beer at 28%. So if Australians are terrified that their 3.5% fruity beer was found to have 4% alcohol, I can only conclude they've become a bunch of pansies when it comes to drinking.


We're talking about watermelon beer... I don't think they care about your assessment of their manliness.

As others have corrected me, it probably is safe to drink, but "probably" ain't good enough to sell food and beverages in a developed country.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WTH is "excess alcohol"? If it's methanol, ya, that would be dangerous. But describing it as "excess alcohol" would be pretty odd.

BUt seriously, excess carbonation is dangerous? Other than making a liquid slightly acidic, it's inert if consumed.
 
