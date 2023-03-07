 Skip to content
(University of Minnesota)   Whimper not bang: 84% of Swedes hospitalized for Covid-19 had serious cognitive and sensorimotor symptoms persisting at the two year mark. Other Western nations have avoided these findings by not conducting follow-up studies   (cidrap.umn.edu) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hmm, maybe "personal freedom" wasn't the optimal strategy for dealing with this pandemic.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
84% of the roughly half still alive at two years, that is.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.

A reminder for folks who get COVID and think "sure, it's no big deal - vaccine says I won't croak from it" that there's an increasing body of evidence which indicates lasting after-effects that can persist for months or years after the infection.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it the original recipe COVID since they decided to go the herd immunity route?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x300]
Hmm, maybe "personal freedom" wasn't the optimal strategy for dealing with this pandemic.


You have the freedom to stay inside indefinitely.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Florida and West Virginia avoided these problems by calling it a Democratic hoax that wasn't real.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm glad I haven't suffered any long-term consequences from COVID so far. Then again, I did get three shots before I caught COVID and a bivalent one after, so maybe that played a huge part?
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We could just compare covid rates with GOP votes
 
Dafatone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This appears to be 84% of the 42.7% who reported lingering COVID complications four months after hospitalization. Not 84% of those hospitalized.

That's still a terrifyingly large chunk. But it's more like 35.9%.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got covid once, even though I was vaxxed. Basically a nasty cold for a couple of days.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was never HOSPITALIZEDfor covid.

I had it three times.  (yes, three times) despite having the vax, the booster, and wearing a mask like everywhere and all the time.

But I was never hospitalized for it.  First time I only knew I had it due to regular testing.  Second time was like a mild cold, and third was the worst.  Lasted a few days.  Nasty head cold.

And I have like a LOT of underlying conditions, and age is no friend of mine.

So if you were hospitalized it hit you i particular pretty hard and I would kinda expect that to have lingering effects.  I was kinda lucky.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Had all my shots, took all the precautions, finally got Covid late last year. Mine was just a nasty cold with a slight fever for a day. More like a weak flu. No lingering effects but hopefully in two years I won't turn into a Swede.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

labman: 84% of the roughly half still alive at two years, that is.


Strangely, the dead ones only experienced minor cognitive impairment. Top spiritualists are still crunching the data.
 
Free Range Fetus Farmer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Was it the original recipe COVID since they decided to go the herd immunity route?


Yeah, pretty sure their thoughts were that they had enough health care capacity to handle the increased hospitalization, so why not?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Don't care. Staying home.

A reminder for folks who get COVID and think "sure, it's no big deal - vaccine says I won't croak from it" that there's an increasing body of evidence which indicates lasting after-effects that can persist for months or years after the infection.


One infection and six months later my mild Long COVID isn't so bad I can't work but can really make a day tough. Without treatment it slows down my pace editing video, I struggle to find words a fair amount.

I was trying fluoxetine (Prozac) and it definitely helped my LC symptoms but side effects were too much so we're working down the list of candidate meds.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One of my favorite YouTubers, who is a young and healthy woman pre-COVID, is currently getting her ass well and truly kicked even now.

An Update On Dianna's Health
Youtube vydgkCCXbTA
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.