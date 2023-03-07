 Skip to content
Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music you won't hear elsewhere. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all. Just to say the SCNW has been called away & should be back in the studio tomorrow. So today will be a re-run. Although which show it will be is unknown.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that headline was a bit light on details. Hope all's well for the usual guy.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rerun.

That helps, as I'll be out for the entire middle of the shows.

but for now

'Standing' by...

(playlists will be late)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some pre show tuneage here
The Lovely Eggs- Don't Look at Me (I Don't Like It)
Youtube 2uuMy2ZN7A8
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: Some pre show tuneage here
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2uuMy2ZN7A8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That was totally fun.

Hullo all. Bummed that we will be missing /scnw today. Hope he is ok, along with all you other silly farquers.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
jasonvatch:

but for now

'Standing' by...

Did you get an email from me? I'm not sure I sent it to the right email address...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: That was totally fun.


Been on a bit of a Lovely Eggs kick here the past couple of days.
I adore them
I Like Birds But I Like Other Animals Too- The Lovely Eggs
Youtube T-JHw4EhfKI
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes denizens!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fun fact pop pickers.
Blue Monday is 40 years old today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Standing by for the re-run. Hope SCNW is okay.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Fun fact pop pickers.
Blue Monday is 40 years old today.


Yeah, I saw that. Damn.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Howdy folks!

I'm a rerun today too; if you thought I was boorish the first time around, you ain't seen nothin' yet!
(Hope this is a Dax-inclusive rerun..)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hope all's well for the usual guy.


NeoMoxie:
Hullo all. Bummed that we will be missing /scnw today. Hope he is ok,

djslowdive: Standing by for the re-run. Hope SCNW is okay.


He's still revelling in Sunday's result
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: Fun fact pop pickers.
Blue Monday is 40 years old today.


we can no longer lie about our age....
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Hope all's well for the usual guy.

NeoMoxie:
Hullo all. Bummed that we will be missing /scnw today. Hope he is ok,

djslowdive: Standing by for the re-run. Hope SCNW is okay.

He's still revelling in Sunday's result


It was a beautiful game!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Started my day knocked out, ready to eat and rock out on a re-peat.

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
buggery!...i need to nip out and pick up some equipment.
I'll catch you all later.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I thought that headline was a bit light on details. Hope all's well for the usual guy.


He went hiking, and dropped his stash. A woodland critter picked it up for him. You know how That goes...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: I thought that headline was a bit light on details. Hope all's well for the usual guy.

He went hiking, and dropped his stash. A woodland critter picked it up for him. You know how That goes...


tokeofthetown.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: I thought that headline was a bit light on details. Hope all's well for the usual guy.

He went hiking, and dropped his stash. A woodland critter picked it up for him. You know how That goes...

[pbs.twimg.com image 392x392]


I found that movie hilarious!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch:

but for now

'Standing' by...

Did you get an email from me? I'm not sure I sent it to the right email address...


Got it. (just now, but I got it)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here we gooooo.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Started my day knocked out, ready to eat and rock out on a re-peat.

[s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com image 736x558]


I got mine at a discount; they just told me to sit up there on the top of the sub, on the "X"
What a surprise!
darpa.milView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Floki: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Hope all's well for the usual guy.

NeoMoxie:
Hullo all. Bummed that we will be missing /scnw today. Hope he is ok,

djslowdive: Standing by for the re-run. Hope SCNW is okay.

He's still revelling in Sunday's result

It was a beautiful game!


Salah was magnificent. As always.

Every Mohamed Salah Premier League Goal for Liverpool | Egyptian King breaks club record
Youtube rfKtSzWxUvw
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: perigee: Madison_Smiled: I thought that headline was a bit light on details. Hope all's well for the usual guy.

He went hiking, and dropped his stash. A woodland critter picked it up for him. You know how That goes...

[tokeofthetown.com image 485x446]


Yep. That's Smokey alright. Tell me, what did he have to say?
 
